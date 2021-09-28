Scott Kramer tests the True Linkswear Tru Knit II Golf Shoes on and off the golf course in this full review.

True Linkswear Tru Knit II Golf Shoes Review

There’s no nice way to say this: True used to make golf shoes that frankly looked like clown footwear. But things have changed big time for this small company – in a really good way.

After hitting a home run with the original True Knit shoes a couple of years ago – which turned out to be the brand’s most popular model of all time – officials followed up with this sequel that’s even better.

Knit II’s lightweight nature, all-day comfort, sock-fit feel and breathable nature make these an easy choice for warm days out on the fairways or for hanging out with your buddies at a barbecue. But make no mistake: These are definitely made for playing golf, first and foremost.

The one-piece upper is completely breathable and made of a 90/10 split of polyester and spandex that conforms to most foot widths. It has a rich texture, and is offered in white, blue gray, and a “maui black” that’s actually more of a deep green.

Wearing the latter color, we were asked by several people about the shoe. Yeah, it looks that good. The upper also repels water and oil. Inside the shoe lies a “Wanderlux” super foam midsole that adds flexibility, comfort and rebound energy to your feet.

There’s a full sock fit flexible opening, so you can easily slide your feet in without breaking down the heel. As the company promises, you may well lace these up for your round and not want to take them off the rest of the day.

The shoe weighs only 9.1 ounces – it will be very difficult for you to find anything lighter in your pro shop. Plus the cleat-free outsole has cross-life tread, for decent traction. You’ll definitely favour using these on dry days. The materials used are durable, as well, so you can expect them to last.