Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Package Set Review
The Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Package Set is a boxed set for the masses
Any beginning-to-slightly-experienced golfer will be more than happy with this premium-looking set. We get it: You don’t want to spend a fortune until you better learn the game and this is an ideal solution that a blossoming golfer can stick with for a few years.
-
+
Tour Edge is known for the great value it offers golfers with its clubs. This set won’t disappoint, giving surprising performance, nice looks, and solid feel at an excellent price.
-
-
Ball flight could be slightly higher across the irons. The mid-irons’ shaft flex feels a little bit stiff.
By Scott Kramer
The Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Package Set includes a forgiving, 10.5-degree 460cc driver with a high moment of inertia (MOI) that yields long and consistent tee shots.
Also in the bag: An oversized, low profile steel 3-wood that’s surprisingly easy to hit off the turf; a low center of gravity 4-hybrid; oversized steel cavity back irons (5-iron through SW) that are forgiving; and a high MOI, heel-toe weighted putter with an alignment aid on top.
The woods and hybrid come with headcovers, and the nice-looking lightweight dual strap, six-way, four-pocket stand bag comes with a rain hood.
The short irons and wedges are pretty fantastic. Ball flight will be nice and high, as well as fairly straight.
Full swings produce excellent distance and generate adequate backspin. A small boy walked by during our wedge testing on the range and was wowing loudly over how “super high” the shots were going. That should be proof enough that these clubs do what they intend.
However, you start experiencing fall-off as you go to the longer irons. You notice that the ball flight is lower and less forgiving than it typically would be from a premium club.
The feel of the 5- and 6-iron is just okay, and the 110-gram uniflex steel shafts feel slightly stiff. That said, if you’re the target player for this set, you probably don’t have a benchmark to work with -- and you will think these are outstanding.
The woods are interesting. They have 75-gram, mid-launch graphite shafts, so you can step into them and get some decent distance. And they’re extremely loud at impact -- head-turners, really.
Ball flight is easy to get nice and high. And all of this will please less-skilled golfers, who will gain confidence as they hit louder shots that sound powerful and gain trajectory.
The putter looks awesome, especially as you stand over the ball. And it has nice weighting, which helps feel. But putts feel a little tinny at impact, generating a high-pitched impact sound. But the face is pretty lively and squares nicely to your target.
If you are interested in other package set why not check out our best golf club sets post. Or if you are new to the game why not check out our Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners.
We also have a best golf starter set deals page where you can see the best products that are on offer
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
-
DP World Tour: Why It's Finally Good News For The European Tour
After a difficult 18-months, the introduction of a new title sponsor looks set to breathe life into the DP World Tour
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Memorial Park?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
2022 DP World Tour Schedule
Follow all the latest news on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule
By Andrew Wright •