Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Package Set Review



The Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Package Set includes a forgiving, 10.5-degree 460cc driver with a high moment of inertia (MOI) that yields long and consistent tee shots.

Also in the bag: An oversized, low profile steel 3-wood that’s surprisingly easy to hit off the turf; a low center of gravity 4-hybrid; oversized steel cavity back irons (5-iron through SW) that are forgiving; and a high MOI, heel-toe weighted putter with an alignment aid on top.

The woods and hybrid come with headcovers, and the nice-looking lightweight dual strap, six-way, four-pocket stand bag comes with a rain hood.

The short irons and wedges are pretty fantastic. Ball flight will be nice and high, as well as fairly straight.

Full swings produce excellent distance and generate adequate backspin. A small boy walked by during our wedge testing on the range and was wowing loudly over how “super high” the shots were going. That should be proof enough that these clubs do what they intend.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

However, you start experiencing fall-off as you go to the longer irons. You notice that the ball flight is lower and less forgiving than it typically would be from a premium club.

The feel of the 5- and 6-iron is just okay, and the 110-gram uniflex steel shafts feel slightly stiff. That said, if you’re the target player for this set, you probably don’t have a benchmark to work with -- and you will think these are outstanding.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The woods are interesting. They have 75-gram, mid-launch graphite shafts, so you can step into them and get some decent distance. And they’re extremely loud at impact -- head-turners, really.

Ball flight is easy to get nice and high. And all of this will please less-skilled golfers, who will gain confidence as they hit louder shots that sound powerful and gain trajectory.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The putter looks awesome, especially as you stand over the ball. And it has nice weighting, which helps feel. But putts feel a little tinny at impact, generating a high-pitched impact sound. But the face is pretty lively and squares nicely to your target.

