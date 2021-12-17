Lyle & Scott Golf Gilet Review

A gilet is a sleeveless jacket usually worn over an outfit to provide an additional layer of warmth. Also known as a body warmer, it is ideal for maintaining a comfortable body temperature, with the Golf Gilet from Lyle & Scott showcasing a fine example of that.

When it comes to the fit it should be snug, and with the Golf Gilet, it certainly is. Almost a bit to snug, it actually felt relatively tight when on despite its stretch fabric. Although the stretch did do its job, I would recommend going up a size larger.

Looks-wise, I am a fan, but it is only available in black and dark green. Although it is not offering much variety colour wise, it is still a high-class product that can be paired with a number of different outfits.

Performance wise it is also very good, with the gilet not limiting your rotation through the swing and the stretch fabric doing its job. The feature of two spacious pockets around the midriff is also useful, making the piece great for on and off course activities.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5’ 8” and stocky build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually between a large and extra-large. However, even in an XL, I found the Golf Gilet to be slightly tight, so my recommendation would be to go up a size if you were to order this product.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Even though I could have done with a larger size, the tighter fit didn’t actually restrict movement. Not only that, but the PFC-free durable water-repellent coating did a great job of keeping you dry and comfortable in the changing weather conditions.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Any extra details you notice?

The addition of the stretch fabric on the shoulders helped the look and performance of the Golf Gilet, with the traditional Lyle & Scott eagle logo on the right side of the chest a very nice subtle feature, not too brash and large.

Can you wear it off the course?

Like the majority of the Lyle & Scott products tested it can definitely be worn off the course, providing a great layering option whilst out on a walk or any other outside activities.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Thanks to the material, the gilet performed superbly, and once washed it looked like it had come fresh out of the packet, not needing to be ironed at all.