Mini-Max Training Mirrors Review
We test out Me And My Golf's Mini-Max Training Mirrors which also feature exclusive video lessons
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The beauty of this great value product is that you can easily work on so many elements of your game. The mini series of golf lessons talks you through how to make the most of the mirrors and the feedback is then immediate. The tips are simple but also cover some of our more obvious faults which make this a must-buy.
-
+
The videos are short, to the point and well explained
-
+
The flexibility
-
+
The ease of use to check your game from home
- +
-
-
You would love a bigger version of the mirror
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
For something so small there is a wealth of versatility about the Mini-Max Training Mirrors. On first inspection your initial thought is that it is a training aid for putting but the true benefits are probably more for your swing itself.
There are two mirrors included in the package, one for full swing and one alignment mirror for the short game, and they come with a storage pouch and adjustable stand. Both mirrors feature a convex design for enhanced visibility.
The real beauty here is how the Me And My Golf duo of Andy Proudman and Piers Ward talk you through some obvious faults and easy fixes. They’ve been giving lessons for 20-plus years and making videos for millions of eager viewers and it’s clear that there has been plenty of thought behind this.
Via a QR code there are five videos to walk you through getting the most out of the mirrors and where best to use the adjustable stand. Without the videos most of us would probably use the alignment mirror for some putting feedback but, with their guidance, there is so much more to it.
The most useful and relevant to me was the one which helped with preventing hip sway in the backswing. For those of us who move too far away from the ball on the takeaway there are some useful tips to focus more on a better rotation.
Similarly there is also a very good tip for your chipping set-up and to get your shoulders in the right position and to square them up. The detail here is so helpful as the videos will tell you exactly which notch to have the stand at so you’re not constantly adjusting things and throwing a lot of guesswork at it.
The other videos look at getting a perfect set-up for your driver, improving your ball striking and holing more putts. For example we’ve all read for years that, to get the most out of our driver, we need to hit up on the ball and to have some tilt in the upper body. This is generally done by guessing where things are but, with the mirror, there is immediate feedback that you can get out on the course or practice ground rather than rely on a driving range having a mirror which is rare and, more often than not, behind you rather than face on.
The putting video is probably the most straightforward, with help on your ball position, clubface alignment and eye line, while the ball-striking option helps you to understand what it feels like to move your body correctly through the ball and getting on the lead side a lot more.
The blank mirror can be used for whatever you want to work on. For me I struggle to get my sternum in the right position in my chipping, and constantly slip back into old habits, and this was particularly useful.
All of these faults will sound familiar as they make up a good part of some of the aspects of the game that we struggle with. The value here is fantastic, given what you can get out of the product, and you can easily slip it inside your golf bag.
If you are after some very easy feedback on your game and want to get better for a fraction of a price of a lesson then this is a great accessory to get hold of.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
Bernhard Langer Equals PGA Tour Champions Record With 45th Win
The German legend secured victory in the Chubb Classic to draw level with Hale Irwin
By Mike Hall • Published
-
John Rahm Reclaims World No.1 Position With Genesis Invitational Win
The Spaniard beat Max Homa by two shots to claim his 10th PGA Tour win
By Mike Hall • Published
-
PGA Tour Pro's Apparent LIV Golf U-Turn
Comments made by reported LIV signing Brendan Steele claiming he wasn't interested in joining the circuit have resurfaced
By Mike Hall • Published