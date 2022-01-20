In this Galvin Green Maddox polo shirt review, I give my thoughts on the premium garment after putting it through its paces on the course and while practising to find out if it is one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build - a nightmare for finding clothes that fit.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

In polo shirts, I normally wear a size medium but can occasionally require a large. It’s one of the dilemmas facing a golfer of my size and build. I tested the Galvin Green Maddox in medium and found it to be a nice fit. If I was to nitpick on behalf of all the golfers out there, it was slightly on the tight side - something to remember for those who prefer a looser fit.

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Galvin Green is a name synonymous with golf and a name synonymous with high-quality products. It’ll be no surprise then to hear that the Maddox polo shirt felt great when on.

In particular, the fabric used in construction is incredibly soft, making it very comfortable to wear. It’s also highly breathable and stretchy, meaning it’s a perfect polo shirt for those sunny days when sweating might be a problem. Even though it was a little tighter than I would’ve ideally liked, at no point while playing or practising did I feel restricted when swinging.

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

When it comes to the looks, the style is a little out there. Galvin Green says the design is inspired from pixels made into flowers, but to me, it looks more like a mammoth game of tetris. While it’s not something I would normally wear, I’m sure there are plenty who would enjoy this as it's a bit different. As you can see from the photos, I tested it in green but it is also available in black, navy and light blue.

Any extra details we noticed?

It might sound a little inconsequential, but it dries really quickly after going through a wash or if you’re caught in a shower. It’s a minor detail but one that adds something extra.

Can you wear it off the course?

Given the design, I would say this is a polo shirt that wouldn’t work beyond the golf club, but again, that’s a personal preference thing. It fits well enough and feels comfortable enough to certainly be an option for people with a daring fashion sense.