Galvin Green Maddox Polo Shirt Review
Our Galvin Green Maddox polo shirt review reveals what you can expect from this eye-catching garment
The Galvin Green Maddox polo shirt impressed me in terms of the premium construction and overall performance. It’s breathable, comfortable and provides total swing freedom thanks to the stretch fabric. While I wasn’t sold on the design of this particular garment, there’s no doubt Galvin Green is still right at the top of its game when it comes to quality golf attire.
-
+
Material offers loads of stretch
-
+
Premium feel
-
+
Fits well
-
-
Style is a little garish
By Andrew Wright published
In this Galvin Green Maddox polo shirt review, I give my thoughts on the premium garment after putting it through its paces on the course and while practising to find out if it is one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build - a nightmare for finding clothes that fit.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
In polo shirts, I normally wear a size medium but can occasionally require a large. It’s one of the dilemmas facing a golfer of my size and build. I tested the Galvin Green Maddox in medium and found it to be a nice fit. If I was to nitpick on behalf of all the golfers out there, it was slightly on the tight side - something to remember for those who prefer a looser fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Galvin Green is a name synonymous with golf and a name synonymous with high-quality products. It’ll be no surprise then to hear that the Maddox polo shirt felt great when on.
In particular, the fabric used in construction is incredibly soft, making it very comfortable to wear. It’s also highly breathable and stretchy, meaning it’s a perfect polo shirt for those sunny days when sweating might be a problem. Even though it was a little tighter than I would’ve ideally liked, at no point while playing or practising did I feel restricted when swinging.
When it comes to the looks, the style is a little out there. Galvin Green says the design is inspired from pixels made into flowers, but to me, it looks more like a mammoth game of tetris. While it’s not something I would normally wear, I’m sure there are plenty who would enjoy this as it's a bit different. As you can see from the photos, I tested it in green but it is also available in black, navy and light blue.
RELATED: Best golf tops
Any extra details we noticed?
It might sound a little inconsequential, but it dries really quickly after going through a wash or if you’re caught in a shower. It’s a minor detail but one that adds something extra.
Can you wear it off the course?
Given the design, I would say this is a polo shirt that wouldn’t work beyond the golf club, but again, that’s a personal preference thing. It fits well enough and feels comfortable enough to certainly be an option for people with a daring fashion sense.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform covering football, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1, but he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing. He now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
-
'Knocking It 60 Yards Past me' - Poulter And Scott In Awe Of Hojgaard Twins
The "sky's the limit" for the talented Danish twins, according to two of golf's most experienced campaigners
By David Facey • Published
-
The American Express 2022 Live Stream
Here is how you can watch all the action from California.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2022 Live Stream
How you can watch the golf from Abu Dhabi.
By Sam Tremlett • Published