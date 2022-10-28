Callaway Women's Rogue ST Max Driver Review
Carly Frost tries out Callaway's 2022 premium driver for ladies out on the golf course over multiple rounds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
This driver comes with a premium price tag but for us, it was worth every penny helping us hit longer, straighter drives far more regularly than we were accustomed to. It looks great and feels explosive from a wide area.
-
+
Incredible distance and forgiveness
-
+
Premium, appealing looks
-
+
Feels explosive and easy to swing
-
-
Headcover tricky to get on and off
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Callaway Women's Rogue ST Max Driver Review
I’ll never forget owning my first Callaway driver, the original Big Bertha. It was the best 21st birthday gift a girl could want. The allure of the brand name, the super size of the clubhead, how easy it was to use. So I was excited to try the brand's latest premium offering for ladies and I’ve been playing with the new Women's Rogue ST Max for the last couple of weeks. In short, I absolutely love it.
The clubhead has an oversize shape that suits my eye, filling me with confidence on the tee. The matte grey finish ensures you don’t get unwanted glare in bright sunlight. Callaway’s distinctive alignment mark on the crown means you can line the ball up with the middle of the club very clearly. Flip the driver over and you’ll discover that the sole has a unique copper-colored weight bar built into the rear of the club. This is a 26 gram tungsten speed cartridge that helps shift the weight low and deep in the driver head. Doing so increases launch and stability across the face, something we really noticed in testing.
I was instantly hooked on the fiery feel and propulsion I gained from the face. As we found with the men's Callaway Rogue ST Max driver, it sounds fantastic and delivers speed and height in spades on a powerful flight. There’s a real ‘zip’ to the hit and I really struggled to hit the ball significantly off-line. The balance of the weight in the head is spot-on. You can actually feel it trying to correct your swing path mistakes! There’s absolutely no doubt that this incredible stability and resistance to torsional twisting will really help higher handicappers control the direction of their drives. Those wild slice shots will definitely soften to a slight fade thanks to the slight draw bias built into the head, which will help boost distance too.
Has Callaway just taken the men’s head and fitted it with a women’s shaft and grip? It appears so. This is certainly not a unique ‘ladies only’ club design, it could benefit male senior players too. Yet there are subtle touches that really caught my feminine eye. The gold bar in the back of the head shines like a luxurious item of jewellery and if you look closely at the matt black finish to the head you’ll see a carbon pattern with gold swirls framing the back, along with a series of subtle white lines like a speedometer on a car clock. The styling is understated and elegant, giving the Rogue ST Max unisex appeal. The stock 40 gram Project X Cypher Black graphite women’s shaft is really good. It’s a high-end, top quality, lightweight shaft that pairs perfectly with this women's golf driver.
If you suffer with sore hands or arthritis in your fingers you’ll enjoy the feel of the tacky soft grip. It’s great to hold, taking some of the stress off your fingers and allowing you to hold the club a little lighter yet with confidence. There are two loft options for women, the 10.5° that I tested, plus a more lofted 12° design that’s ideal for slower-swinging ladies who need an extra helping hand to get the height and carry on their drives. Both come as standard in right-hand or custom build only options in left-hand. My only gripe is that the headcover was a little tight to get on and off the club.
I’d been searching for a new driver over the summer months, testing lots of different brands but nothing had really transformed my confidence from the tee until I hit this. I instantly loved the look of this club, the sound of the impact is stunning, and best of all the ball flight. In my opinion, the Rogue ST Max is the best Callaway driver I’ve ever hit and easily among the best women's golf clubs.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
'They Want The Open To Go Back' - Donald Trump On Turnberry Return
The former US president says the R&A want to bring The Open Championship back to Turnberry
By Paul Higham • Published
-
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the golf from Miami.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Grayson Murray Involved In Scooter Accident Ahead Of Bermuda Championship
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter accident ahead of this week's PGA Tour event in Bermuda
By Ross Kilvington • Published