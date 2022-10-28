Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Women's Rogue ST Max Driver Review

I’ll never forget owning my first Callaway driver, the original Big Bertha. It was the best 21st birthday gift a girl could want. The allure of the brand name, the super size of the clubhead, how easy it was to use. So I was excited to try the brand's latest premium offering for ladies and I’ve been playing with the new Women's Rogue ST Max for the last couple of weeks. In short, I absolutely love it.

The clubhead has an oversize shape that suits my eye, filling me with confidence on the tee. The matte grey finish ensures you don’t get unwanted glare in bright sunlight. Callaway’s distinctive alignment mark on the crown means you can line the ball up with the middle of the club very clearly. Flip the driver over and you’ll discover that the sole has a unique copper-colored weight bar built into the rear of the club. This is a 26 gram tungsten speed cartridge that helps shift the weight low and deep in the driver head. Doing so increases launch and stability across the face, something we really noticed in testing.

I was instantly hooked on the fiery feel and propulsion I gained from the face. As we found with the men's Callaway Rogue ST Max driver, it sounds fantastic and delivers speed and height in spades on a powerful flight. There’s a real ‘zip’ to the hit and I really struggled to hit the ball significantly off-line. The balance of the weight in the head is spot-on. You can actually feel it trying to correct your swing path mistakes! There’s absolutely no doubt that this incredible stability and resistance to torsional twisting will really help higher handicappers control the direction of their drives. Those wild slice shots will definitely soften to a slight fade thanks to the slight draw bias built into the head, which will help boost distance too.

Has Callaway just taken the men’s head and fitted it with a women’s shaft and grip? It appears so. This is certainly not a unique ‘ladies only’ club design, it could benefit male senior players too. Yet there are subtle touches that really caught my feminine eye. The gold bar in the back of the head shines like a luxurious item of jewellery and if you look closely at the matt black finish to the head you’ll see a carbon pattern with gold swirls framing the back, along with a series of subtle white lines like a speedometer on a car clock. The styling is understated and elegant, giving the Rogue ST Max unisex appeal. The stock 40 gram Project X Cypher Black graphite women’s shaft is really good. It’s a high-end, top quality, lightweight shaft that pairs perfectly with this women's golf driver.

If you suffer with sore hands or arthritis in your fingers you’ll enjoy the feel of the tacky soft grip. It’s great to hold, taking some of the stress off your fingers and allowing you to hold the club a little lighter yet with confidence. There are two loft options for women, the 10.5° that I tested, plus a more lofted 12° design that’s ideal for slower-swinging ladies who need an extra helping hand to get the height and carry on their drives. Both come as standard in right-hand or custom build only options in left-hand. My only gripe is that the headcover was a little tight to get on and off the club.

I’d been searching for a new driver over the summer months, testing lots of different brands but nothing had really transformed my confidence from the tee until I hit this. I instantly loved the look of this club, the sound of the impact is stunning, and best of all the ball flight. In my opinion, the Rogue ST Max is the best Callaway driver I’ve ever hit and easily among the best women's golf clubs.