Ocean Tee Oceanic Polo Shirt review

The last few decades have seen an exponential increase in the attention directed towards sustainability and associated environmental causes. Of late, the golf industry has started to embrace this movement and Ocean Tee is a brand that’s right at the forefront of sustainability in golf. Its bamboo tee range is becoming increasingly popular and its move into the apparel sector has started to turn some heads.

The Ocean Tee Oceanic polo shirt is manufactured from a unique blend of 97 per cent Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton and 3 per cent biodegradable elastane. Generally not a word associated with sustainability, this is the only elastane worldwide to be certified as non-eco toxic under the Hohenstein Institute and to hold the Cradle to Cradle Innovation Institute Gold Standard. In layman’s terms, it’s as environmentally friendly as an item of golf apparel can be.

And it looks great, too. It’s more at the casual end of the polo shirt spectrum, but the pique finish and colour accents certainly make a mark. The freedom of movement it affords is also really impressive – the Oceanic polo feels light as air and doesn’t constrict your range of movement at all. What’s more, the natural breathability of the fabric blend means you don’t overheat on the fairways.

There are also no complaints about the fit – it rests well over the shoulders and there’s no excess fabric in the waist area. You’d describe it as slim-fit but not excessively so. It’s also a versatile garment in the sense it can be paired with multiple over layers or any number of trouser or short styles. You’d also happily wear it off the course.

The Ocean Tee Oceanic polo ticks every box and does so in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. What’s not to like?