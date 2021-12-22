Oakley Range Vest 2.0 Review
How did the Oakley Range Vest 2.0 fare during a windy day on the golf course?
This is a really versatile top that looks pretty classic and come in at a competitive price point. While the material could be a bit more premium, this vest does everything you need it to on course.
Oakley - renowned for making some of the best golf sunglasses - probably doesn’t get enough credit and attention as it should when it comes to golf apparel. You don’t see a lot of golfers wearing it and it’s not hanging up in too many pro shops, but you should definitely consider it when looking to buy clothing.
The Oakley Range Vest 2.0 is one of a number of good products at very competitive prices and it comfortably ranks as one of the best golf vests we've tested this year. It’s a simple and effective piece of clothing that does everything you need it to, without over-promising and breaking the bank.
The vest style with no sleeves has gained a lot of popularity recently and it’s an item of clothing I’ve worn a lot this year when it’s just a touch too chilly for just a polo shirt or I need an extra layer between a polo and a jumper or waterproof.
The full-zip is really handy so you don’t have to mess around pulling it over your head – ideal if you’re wearing a hat or don’t want to mess up your hair! It’s a reasonably thin piece of clothing but it offers a good amount of warmth. The clean and classic styling looks good and the colour sits pretty nicely. The two side pockets at the front are a great addition for comfort and practicality.
There’s enough stretch in the fabric for comfort and freedom while swinging. It’s available in six colours (black, light grey, dark grey, white, dark blue and Lunar Rock) and six sizes from XS-XXL. It’s made from 84% polyester and 16% rayon.
Overall, the Oakley Range Vest 2.0 is a really good vest top. It’s a really versatile top that looks pretty classic and come in at a competitive price point. The full zip and two pockets the front are excellent additions. It does everything you need, but the material could be a bit more premium.
Kit Alexander is a golf broadcaster and journalist who commentates and presents for the DP World Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Rose Ladies Series. He has over 15 years’ experience of magazine and television work in the golf industry and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly.
