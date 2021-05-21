In this Lyle & Scott Baseball Cap review, Matt Cradock tests it out on the course over multiple rounds.

Lyle & Scott Baseball Cap

When it comes to wearing a hat on the golf course, golfers are often divided. Some people will wear them, some will refuse to.

The reason players may not wear a hat is due to distraction, aspects like temperature control and vision can be impaired whilst wearing a cap.

This Lyle & Scott baseball cap though doesn’t cause such problem, with the cap providing superb comfort and style.

Constructed with a ‘durable cotton construction’ and ‘embroidered ventilation eyelets,’ the cap provides superb ventilation which kept you cool even in warm and humid conditions.

Another extremely positive factor was the design of the cap. Lyle & Scott is a brand synonymous with working with the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian, bands that have millions and millions of followers.

We thought that Lyle & Scott had really bought that expertise over to the golfing environment, with the golden eagle on the front of the cap, and the Lyle & Scott branding being smartly embroidered on the back of the cap, providing a subtle but smart design.

One last detailing is the ‘metal clasp’ that controls the sizing of the cap. With the hat featuring in a one size fit, the metal link with the eagle branding is a very subtle, but an extremely effective look that adds to the design.

The only slight negative is the size adjustment strapping. Although there is a slot to slide the strap through, if you have a big head, the strap will not be long enough to go through.

This is a very small criticism though of what is a superb cap, one that we would happily wear on and off the course. It eliminates distraction and protects your face from the sun’s harmful rays very effectively, while enhancing your look in the process.