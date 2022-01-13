Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Fleece Pullover Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 6ft tall and of average build

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

My 42in chest normally translates to a UK Large chest size. I was originally sent a L in this, but it was too tight, as Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches. However an XL (although stated as for a 43-44in chest) fitted well. Their website says that 76% found the fleece “sizes as expected”; yet of the those who found the size not to be as hoped for, just as many found it smaller than expected as larger than expected.

The sleeves are on the long side – if I have a problem with jumper sleeves it is that some can be a touch too short, so it was unusual to fond the opposite problem and this occasionally required a hitching up of the sleeves before playing. However in everyday wear the sleeves do not look too long.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It was very easy to swing a club whilst wearing this fleece as its so stretchy (13% of it is elastane) and lightweight (170 g/sqm). It is also warm. The length of the body means it goes below the belt level and so the fleece does not ride up above the waist when playing shots. The water-resistant panels at the top do their job admirably. It would be a worthwhole item in many golfers' winter wardrobe.

Any extra details we noticed?

Both the black and blue versions have a dark pink piping at the foot of the fleece. This does not go all the way around, as the majority of the front is without piping. This same coloured piping is used inside the zip – it is not seen when the garment is zipped up, only if the neck is left open.

Can you wear it off the course?

The water and wind-resistant panels at the top of the front panels perhaps have the look of a fleece more at home when worn outside than indoors. Also the pink piping suggests that is sporting wear rather than something for sitting a home curled up with a good book.