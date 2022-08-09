G/FORE Quarter Zip V Neck Sweater Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As G/FORE garments go, this is certainly one of the brand’s more understated items. However, with its subtle two-tone stripe details on the sleeves and its elevated neck line, it still offers the wearer G/FORE’s trademark individual styling. I'm a big fan of G/FORE shoes - I'm currently wearing G/FORE MG4x2 - and I have to say, I'm quite taken by some of the items in the clothing range.This quarter zip is premium priced at over £200, but for that you are getting a luxury fashion garment made from top quality materials - and it really does ooze style.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, which was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Made with ultra soft, plaited merino wool, this sweater feels wonderfully comfortable. I love playing golf early in the morning, and this is ideal for those cooler starts. The quarter zip v-neck sweater is a favourite style amongst golfers, but G/FORE has played with the design a touch. What I really like about it is the elevated neckline, which just gives it a point of difference – plus you have those stripes on the wrist.

(Image credit: Future)

Any extra details you notice?

It’s perhaps a minor detail, but I would have preferred a matte zip, which is what you get on the Dunes vest. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of the chrome, although it does add another point of difference.

Can you wear it off the course?

Because of how smart it is, this sweater is bound to get a lot of use. My worry is that playing golf in it, and with it being so light and a dry clean only garment, it may end up showing blemishes and wear over time, especially when using a carry bag. I'll be sticking to using my trolley to ensure it stays in perfect condition.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

This is a dry clean only garment (a downside), and it’s not to be ironed.