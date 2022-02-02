For this Galvin Green Monty polo shirt review, we've put this premium garment to the test across multiple rounds and while practising to assess every aspect of performance and determine whether it is one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

In polo shirts, I normally wear a size medium but on occasion might require a large depending on the brand. I tested the Galvin Green Monty in medium and found it to fit nicely. If anything, it was maybe a little figure-hugging - something I expected as Galvin Green apparel tends to run a little small.

The fit of this polo shirt was good and it felt extremely premium and comfortable (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

As mentioned, the fit was overall really good, and I think erring towards the medium was the right call. In terms of the feel, it certainly didn’t disappoint. Galvin Green has always been known for its quality so it was no surprise that this polo shirt was extremely comfortable and soft-feeling.

Thanks to the stretch fabric used in construction, it also allowed for total swing freedom, moving with my body rather than against, which not all polos do. In addition, it is highly breathable, making it a great option when the sun decides to make an appearance. It would definitely rank highly among the best men's golf shirts.

The stretch fabric delivered complete swing freedom (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

From a style perspective, it’s something I would wear again even though I wasn’t completely sold on this particular colour. Galvin Green’s double G logo features prominently but can only really be seen on close inspection; from a distance, they look like polka dots. I tested it in light blue but it is also available in navy, black, green and red. If given the choice, I’d opt for the navy colourway.

Any extra details we noticed?

Something I noticed was that the sleeves are quite short. For those with arms they’ve spent some time sculpting, I imagine this will be a big plus; for others, it could be a hit or miss. Another thing worth mentioning is that this garment is produced using sustainable fabrics and labels.

A close-up of the design and sleeve length (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Can you wear it off the course?

It would certainly be appropriate in any clubhouse before or after a round. Aside from that, I think it would be better left in the wardrobe.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

This particular top came out the wash great. I didn’t notice any shrinking and it dried really quickly. As long as you take a little care when drying, the iron can remain holstered.