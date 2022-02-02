Galvin Green Monty Polo Shirt Review
In this Galvin Green Monty polo shirt review, we uncover the pros and cons of what is an eye-catching garment
Overall, the Galvin Green Monty is an impressive polo shirt. In particular, it’s comfortable, stretchy and breathable, which makes it an ideal top when the weather permits. At no point did we feel restricted when swinging even though it was a little on the tight side. In addition, it dries really quickly and has been manufactured sustainably. If you like the style, it’s a winner.
-
+
Really comfortable
-
+
Stretch fabric allows for total swing freedom
-
+
Breathable
-
+
Good colour choice
-
-
Runs a little small
-
-
Style might split opinion
For this Galvin Green Monty polo shirt review, we've put this premium garment to the test across multiple rounds and while practising to assess every aspect of performance and determine whether it is one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I’m a little over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
In polo shirts, I normally wear a size medium but on occasion might require a large depending on the brand. I tested the Galvin Green Monty in medium and found it to fit nicely. If anything, it was maybe a little figure-hugging - something I expected as Galvin Green apparel tends to run a little small.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
As mentioned, the fit was overall really good, and I think erring towards the medium was the right call. In terms of the feel, it certainly didn’t disappoint. Galvin Green has always been known for its quality so it was no surprise that this polo shirt was extremely comfortable and soft-feeling.
Thanks to the stretch fabric used in construction, it also allowed for total swing freedom, moving with my body rather than against, which not all polos do. In addition, it is highly breathable, making it a great option when the sun decides to make an appearance. It would definitely rank highly among the best men's golf shirts.
From a style perspective, it’s something I would wear again even though I wasn’t completely sold on this particular colour. Galvin Green’s double G logo features prominently but can only really be seen on close inspection; from a distance, they look like polka dots. I tested it in light blue but it is also available in navy, black, green and red. If given the choice, I’d opt for the navy colourway.
Any extra details we noticed?
Something I noticed was that the sleeves are quite short. For those with arms they’ve spent some time sculpting, I imagine this will be a big plus; for others, it could be a hit or miss. Another thing worth mentioning is that this garment is produced using sustainable fabrics and labels.
Can you wear it off the course?
It would certainly be appropriate in any clubhouse before or after a round. Aside from that, I think it would be better left in the wardrobe.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
This particular top came out the wash great. I didn’t notice any shrinking and it dried really quickly. As long as you take a little care when drying, the iron can remain holstered.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
