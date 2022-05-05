Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crew Clothing Bunker Tech Half Zip Sweatshirt Review

Crew Clothing's first ever golf collection launched just a few weeks ago and we were excited to see what the brand had to offer in the golf apparel market for the very first time. The new collection is fairly extensive, covering men's and women's apparel in a wide range of styles. We tried out the Bunker Tech Half Zip Sweatshirt as one of the featured products in its new range to see if it was one of the best golf midlayers of the year.

We think the name 'sweatshirt' is probably slightly misleading for this piece as it's more of a lightweight midlayer using very technical fabric. It's made using a lightweight polyester with a small amount of elastane too to aid stretch. Testing it on a sunny and fresh spring day meant the garment was in its element - not too heavy to make you overheat but enough to keep you warm over the top of a polo shirt.

(Image credit: Future)

The fabric is extremely lightweight and has a four way stretch that makes for a totally uninhibited swing. It also wicks away any moisture, so if you're ever caught in a light shower the midlayer won't get wet or heavy.

The benefit for Crew Clothing is that it is already a well recognised brand in the UK. Known for being a quintessentially British brand, those in the UK may already own a shirt from the brand or recognise them from sponsoring the Legends Tour. We really liked the subtle design on offer here with a Crew crest on the breast of the midlayer and some more branding on the sleeve.

(Image credit: Future)

Another nice touch is the rowing oars that make up the standard Crew logo have been replaced with golf clubs for the new range. The subtle styling also lends this midlayer to being very versatile. On course it looks fantastic and we can easily see how this is could be worn off course on the high street or at a restaurant. While it sits at the top end of these sorts of garments on price, we think the quality and use you'll get from it warrants that.

Overall it's an impressive debut golf garment from Crew Clothing. The Bunker Tech is available in the navy shown here as well as a dark grey which we also like the look of. The new range also debuts polos, midlayers and windtops available for men and women. The styling and quality is likely to appeal to golfers of all ages and we're looking forward to what Crew Clothing has up its sleeve for any future releases.