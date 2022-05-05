Crew Clothing Bunker Tech Half Zip Sweatshirt Review
One of the featured pieces in the all-new Crew Clothing golf collection, how did the Bunker Tech sweatshirt perform on course?
An excellent debut golf garment from Crew Clothing. The technical fabric lends itself perfectly to golf by being lightweight, breathable and stretchy. We love the subtle and versatile styling too.
-
+
Stretchy, lightweight fabric
-
+
Subtle styling can be versatile on or off course
-
+
Wicks away moisture
-
-
Limited colour choices
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crew Clothing Bunker Tech Half Zip Sweatshirt Review
Crew Clothing's first ever golf collection launched just a few weeks ago and we were excited to see what the brand had to offer in the golf apparel market for the very first time. The new collection is fairly extensive, covering men's and women's apparel in a wide range of styles. We tried out the Bunker Tech Half Zip Sweatshirt as one of the featured products in its new range to see if it was one of the best golf midlayers of the year.
We think the name 'sweatshirt' is probably slightly misleading for this piece as it's more of a lightweight midlayer using very technical fabric. It's made using a lightweight polyester with a small amount of elastane too to aid stretch. Testing it on a sunny and fresh spring day meant the garment was in its element - not too heavy to make you overheat but enough to keep you warm over the top of a polo shirt.
The fabric is extremely lightweight and has a four way stretch that makes for a totally uninhibited swing. It also wicks away any moisture, so if you're ever caught in a light shower the midlayer won't get wet or heavy.
The benefit for Crew Clothing is that it is already a well recognised brand in the UK. Known for being a quintessentially British brand, those in the UK may already own a shirt from the brand or recognise them from sponsoring the Legends Tour. We really liked the subtle design on offer here with a Crew crest on the breast of the midlayer and some more branding on the sleeve.
Another nice touch is the rowing oars that make up the standard Crew logo have been replaced with golf clubs for the new range. The subtle styling also lends this midlayer to being very versatile. On course it looks fantastic and we can easily see how this is could be worn off course on the high street or at a restaurant. While it sits at the top end of these sorts of garments on price, we think the quality and use you'll get from it warrants that.
Overall it's an impressive debut golf garment from Crew Clothing. The Bunker Tech is available in the navy shown here as well as a dark grey which we also like the look of. The new range also debuts polos, midlayers and windtops available for men and women. The styling and quality is likely to appeal to golfers of all ages and we're looking forward to what Crew Clothing has up its sleeve for any future releases.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, commissioning and feature writing. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel with The Masters and USPGA respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett 2022 Live Stream
The DP World Tour will head to The Belfry this week as Masters Champion Willett hosts the British Masters.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Top 100 Golf Course To Close For Remainder Of The Month
Dumbarnie Links has been forced to shut for the remainder of May following issues with its greens
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Obscene Money To Be Throwing At Sport' - MacIntyre On Saudi League
The Scot explains why he doesn't want anything to do with the LIV Golf Invitational Series
By Mike Hall • Published