Abacus Dunes Hybrid Jacket Review

If Abacus is a brand that you’re not too familiar with, here is a bit of background information. It was founded in 1991 by Sven-Olof Karlsson and Ingrid Lindgren-Wachtmeister, who quickly established the following mission: to do functional and smart clothing for the active golfer.

So, what you get is technical clothing that combines Swedish quality and functional design. The brand has focused a great deal of effort in waterproofs and windproofs – so we were only too happy to try a few of these products in the autumn winter season.

First up was the Abacus Dunes Hybrid jacket, an eye-catching garment that’s bang on trend with its quilted fabric.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 1 inches, slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium normally fits perfectly for polos, mid layers, sweaters and jackets.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This layer is so light you’ll wonder what kind of protection it’s going to offer when you pull it on. However, the quilted windproof fabric actually provides decent warmth. It’s very stretchy and there should no concerns about being able to swing freely. If anything, the material is more on the loose side, especially the sleeves, which are made with a really comfortable brushed fleece.

It's not a jacket you’d wear in persistent rain. In fact, should you do so, you’ll find that the sleeves get heavy and interfere more with your swing. However, if you’re just playing in breezy conditions, or a fresh winter morning, it’s a good option.

Any extra details you notice?

The loop is handy, and means you can hang it up when you need to. Abacus has opted for a small bit of velcro on the two front pockets, and they’re not the most secure – more suitable for light accessories.

There’s a smart Abacus logo by the right pocket, plus the brand’s ‘count on it’ strapline on the left sleeve. It remains to be seen how this piece of material survives multiple washes, but you’d hope that with the brand’s attention to detail, this wouldn’t be a problem.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. You wouldn’t necessarily know it was a golf jacket, and it’s easy to start wearing on a regular basis.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

A 30° wash is sufficient. Do not soak, don’t iron on the print, and be sure to tumble dry on a low temperature. It dries fairly quickly and seems to retain its shape well. If you’re not one for ironing, you could get away with not bothering and it wouldn’t look too untidy.