Young Golfer Dresses As Idol And Golf Monthly Cover Star Charley Hull On World Book Day

World Book Day sees many children dressing up as their favourite characters but one young girl has taken a different approach and dressed up as her favourite golfer - Charley Hull.

Esme couldn't believe when the latest edition of Golf Monthly fell through her front door with her favourite golfer on the front cover. It got better for Esme when she realised there was a whole feature article on Charley which she could sit down and read. She most enjoyed reading about Charley when she was the same age as her.

Charley Hull even shared the post to her Instagram story after seeing Esme dressed as her. The World No.15 boasts over 280,000 Instagram followers and wrote that she “loves getting girls into golf”.

The youngster is just nine-years-old and had the pleasure of meeting her golfing hero last year at the Aramco Team Series where Charley was able to stop and chat to Esme for a while, which she was unsurprisingly delighted about.

The young golfer is no stranger to to being the public eye after featuring on a children’s golf programme a few years ago. Following her appearance, Charley sent Esme a video message.

Esme with Charley at the Aramco Team Series event in London (Image credit: Nicola Matthews)

Esme plays at Swansea Bay Golf Club and regularly competes in events dotted around the UK, with plenty of wins to her name. Esme is currently practising her game and looking forward to the US Kids European Championship later this year in May.

World Book Day allows children to dress up, and it gave Esme the opportunity to be able to tell all of her friends about her idol and the game of golf.

Hull, currently 15th in the world, competes on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours, with two LPGA Tour titles and three LET wins to her name.

Hull won her second LPGA Tour title at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA in Texas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishwoman won the LET's Rookie of the Year accolade in 2013, became the youngest competitor to participate in the Solheim Cup in the same year and won on the European circuit in 2014 before turning 18. She also won the LET Player of the Year and Order of Merit titles in 2014.

She's set to be one of Team Europe's star players in September's Solheim Cup, where Suzann Pettersen's side are looking to defend the trophy after a stunning win away last time out at the Inverness Club in Ohio.