Willy Wilcox Produces Final Hole Albatross En Route To First Victory Since Rehab

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday, Will Wilcox arguably claimed the biggest and most important title of his professional career. How so you may ask? Well, the tournament, which was played on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, was his first win sober.

Wilcox has earnt more than $2.5 million on the PGA Tour and has even shot a 59 and won on the Korn Ferry Tour during his career. However, not long ago, the American checked himself in to a rehab centre.

Originally reported on the Fire Pit Collective, the 35-year-old is now back in the winner's circle, with a 190 yard 5-iron finding the centre of a cup for a closing albatross. The final shot capped a closing-round 64 that gave him a seven-stroke win and his first victory since almost stepping away from the game.

Wilcox holds the winners cheque (Image credit: Fire Pit Collective)

“Just holding a big cheque again means the world to me,” explained Wilcox, “and doing it sober means even more.”

As he made the turn with a five-stroke lead, it seemed that the American would be cruising to the title. However, his tee shot on the 12th hole collided with a tree and never came down.

Making a double, he would then make a bogey on the 13th to see his lead reduced further. Wilcox, who was playing his first full event since walking off the course at a Korn Ferry event eight months ago, responded well, with birdies on the 15th and 16th giving himself some breathing room.

As he played the last, the 35-year-old would make his first ever albatross, with his 17-under-par tournament total giving him a comfortable seven-shot win.

Wilcox's last victory before Friday's was the 2013 South Georgia Classic o the Korn Ferry Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the win, there was a time during his career where Wilcox was either experiencing withdrawals or 'high' whilst he played. As is often the case with drugs, the demons were louder at night and prevented him from sleeping, leading him to consume an "ungodly amount of drugs" that put him "an inch from death."

At the beginning of the year, Wilcox realised he needed help and checked into a rehab centre. As a result, he has turned his life around, but does acknowledge that there will still be tough times ahead.