Why The Nikon PROSTAFF P3 Should Be Your Next Set Of Binoculars
Nikon's PROSTAFF P3 binoculars offer clear, wide vision with technology to improve your experiences in the great outdoors
If you're looking for the perfect set of high quality, entry level binoculars to explore the great outdoors then be sure to check out Nikon's mightily impressive PROSTAFF P3 model - now down to just £129 (usually £149) until 24th July.
Whether you're an avid air show attendee, love to spend time wildlife watching or viewing live sports from the stands, the PROSTAFF P3 binoculars from Nikon ensure that you get a crystal clear vision at a great value price.
Already have a pair and want to elevate your golf game rather than watching from the sidelines? Why don’t you try the Nikon COOLSHOT range, also on promotion until the 24th of July.
The PROSTAFF P3 binoculars come packed with technology to give a clear, wide and bright view no matter the weather so whatever you're viewing, you'll see it up close and in great detail.
They're fog-free and waterproof with a wide view, and you'll get a comfortable experience using them thanks to a clever design that caters to each individual, whether they're a glasses-wearer or not.
Long eye relief ensures that glasses lenses can fit comfortably without being too far from the eyepieces, while non-glasses wearers can take advantage of the multi-click turn-and-slide rubber eyecups to easily set their correct eye position.
The rugged design means they're made to last and the compact nature of the PROSTAFF P3 makes them easily portable to take with you on your adventures and get the most out of your day.
And whether you like to wear them around your neck or store them in your bag, you'll get a soft case with your purchase and a neck strap, plus the eyepiece cap can be permanently attached to the neck strap for added convenience.
Binoculars are also handy to have if you're a golfer, as there's often stunning scenery and wildlife on and around the course. You also never know when you can't quite locate your golf ball too!
So, why the Nikon PROSTAFF P3 binoculars? Take a look at some of the standout features...
Crystal clear vision
The lenses are multilayer coated for brighter images, and a high-reflective silver-alloy coat is applied to the mirror surfaces of the prisms. Going for a dawn or dusk wildlife walk? Or a day viewing the golf up to the twilight hours? You'll have clear, bright vision.
Pick your perfect size
The PROSTAFF P3 are available in 8x42, 10x42, 8x30, and 10x30 sizes to cater for a range of different sizes and ages.
Wide apparent field of view
The PROSTAFF P3 8x30 binoculars offer an extremely wide 62.6° apparent field of view, while the PROSTAFF P3 10x42 offer an even wider 62.9° apparent field of view.
Any weather, anywhere
Air show, woodland walk, live sports? A little rain or dew won’t be of bother. Waterproofing (up to 1 m for up to 10 minutes) and a fog-free design keep the view clear no matter what the weather does. Or where you are.
The PROSTAFF P3 are also made with rubber armouring to protect the binoculars from drops, knocks and bumps.
Extremely comfortable
Every PROSTAFF P3 model boasts long eye relief (15 mm or more), making these binoculars perfect for glasses wearers who can get their perfect setup.
Multi-click turn-and-slide rubber eyecups make it simple to set the correct eye position if you don’t wear glasses.
Extreme clarity
Multilayer coated lenses and prisms, plus a high-reflective silver-alloy prism coating, ensure a bright and beautiful view whatever you’re looking at. Eco-friendly lead- and arsenic-free glass is used for all lenses and prisms.
Save today on the Nikon PROSTAFF P3 binoculars until 24th July 2023
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
