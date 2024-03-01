'Why Do We Have To Change?' Poulter 'Sick Of Listening To People’s Rubbish' Over World Tour Idea
Ian Poulter says LIV Golf is already a global competition and is "sick of listening to people's rubbish" over the idea of a World Tour
With the golfing landscape shifting yet again, there's plenty of talk of a world tour being created above all the other current competitions, but Ian Poulter is most certainly not a fan.
The Englishman says he is "sick of listening to people's rubbish" about the idea, especially as LIV Golf is already a global competition.
Rory McIlroy has been a major voice floating the world tour idea, saying it could operate like the Champions League in European football.
Poulter though, is happy where he is at LIV Golf and feels that Greg Norman's tour is already a global entity so should not have to change to fit into the world tour idea.
“Are we not already playing that now?” Poulter told Gulf News when asked about the world tour suggestions.
The Majesticks joint-captain feels that the talk of this global competition has only come about because the PGA Tour and supporters are envious of the product they have at LIV Golf.
“Again, someone else wants a different product," Poulter added. "We’ve got 54 players on LIV Golf right now, with arguably over half of them the best players in the world, so why does this product have to change?"
LIV Golf already holds events in America, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Far East, and Poulter is against the 54-hole, shotgun start event having to change to fit in with a new golfing landscape.
“This is technically a World Tour anyway right now, so why do we have to change our product because someone thinks it will suit them better if they’re involved in another product.
“I’m sick of playing the what if game. I’m sick of listening to people’s rubbish to be honest.”
A world tour is seen as an option for growing the game and forming an alliance between players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
The new $3 billion SSG investment has seemingly calmed the urgency for the two sides to make a deal to see the top players from both entities competing against each other.
Both sides have problems, LIV Golf's big stars don't currently have a good route into the Majors due to the lack of world ranking points.
And the PGA Tour has lost the likes of Jon Rahm to the LIV millions and risks losing more if it cannot fend off the advances of the Saudi PIF - unless it does a deal with them.
There's also the very America-centric focus on the PGA Tour, and a more global approach, possibly including more DP World Tour involvement, may address that.
If Poulter speaks for the rest of the LIV Golf roster, however, they will resist any changes to their competition that would be suggested to create a new world tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
