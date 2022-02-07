Where Would You Play Your Last Round Of Golf?

This isn’t meant to be maudlin, more to celebrate a course that’s special in your eyes/golfing soul. If you had one more go at it, for 18 holes, where would you tee it up and who with? We quizzed our online community..

The classic course

Augusta, Royal St. George's or Prestwick with the guys. Followed by several pints of Timmy Taylors and steak and ale pie. i*windows

Somewhere spectacular like Augusta, Spyglass or Wolf Creek on a warm still summer evening. But unlike many people. I’d want to be on my own. I love playing golf on a summer evening on my own. It’s great getting away for a bit of peace and quiet. It’s my meditation. BiMGuy

Swinley Forest followed by a huge lunch! IanM

Another one for Swinley Forest, been fortunate to play three times as a guest of a member. Stunning course. wicksy_172

Swinley Forest. Probably with fellow forum member (and brother) Fragger so I can grind him into the dirt one last time. Imurg

I'd be happy with Sunningdale Old. chrisd

I don't have the same choice/frame of reference as most of you so for me it would be Heritage GC as the standout fav course I've played. Slab

Silloth on Solway⛳️ with friends and my good lady caddying. Boomy

If it's going to be my last, I'll be jumping the fence and playing the back 9 at Augusta National. SyR

Got to be Silloth. Best course in the world IMO. 123*

Nefyn just for where it is. clubchamp98 (pictured)

I don't think I've ever felt greater contentment on a golf course than The Kings at Gleneagles. I've played it twice with my son and it's been fabulous both times. I'll have more of the same please, location and playing partner. Lord Tyrion

It would have to be The Old Course with some friends. And as we’re getting the luxury to choose it would be an early morning tee on a fine day in August or September, a steak & gravy pie from the halfway hut and a birdie on 18 to sign off with a small ripple of applause from the gallery. That’ll do. Jimaroid

The classic memory

Cleveland GC, near Middlesbrough. As to the who; I could probably list at least 30-40 members whose company I’d enjoy. The course has, in my opinion, always been one out of the top drawer. The changes in the last 10 years have certainly taken it up a few notches.

And then there’s the clubhouse/membership. The clubhouse might not please the eye of some but, equally, it’s more than functional. Bar/lounge is up on the first floor with a cracking view out on to the rolling links. Maybe the blast furnace (defunct) isn’t the best view but it doesn’t detract from the quality of the course. And the welcome…wow, what a fantastic bunch of people! Hobbit

My earliest golf memories were at Blair Atholl with my dad, back when I was about 8 or 9 years old. We used to go on caravan holidays there every year. It’s a small course, nothing special at all, but for the memories of learning to play with my dad teaching me, I'd be picking that course with my dad over any course I've played since. Mike79

I'm going to be greedy, place is Hainault Forest and picking playing partners as wife, son and mum and Chinese afterwards. DRW

La Moraleja, as recommended by Bing Crosby. Other than that, my home club of East Ren. Lots of great memories and friends I've made. Just a round with the usual crew. Robster59

Not that I've ever seen it but I’d quite fancy the world’s highest golf course in East Sikkim in India. I'll employ a yak to be the caddy. I used to find the best places for playing on my own were Llandrindod Wells or Boat of Garten. When there, who cares about the golf. The scenery is stunning. stefanovic

Dunkeld and Birnam. It's not the course - as lovely as it is. Dunkeld is my mainland spiritual home - the home of my maternal grandparents James and Isabella Seaton - and my mum. And I'd like it if my lad could knock it round with me. SwingsitlikeHogan

Royal Bootle with me dad, brother & brother-in-law. pauldj42

The crazy golf at Brighton. My grandad bought my first set of clubs at a car boot when I was about 8, I played my first game of crazy golf there with him fair close to that time so it would only be right to finish my journey there. Oddsocks

Tricky. I would love it to be an iconic venue, probably an open venue, but I have a lot of love and memories for Wimbledon Common so very hard to ignore that. Thinking about my time at WCGC and my dad being a member there I think it can only be there. Off to dig out my red jumper. HomerJSimpson

Dewsbury District. I lived right next to the course as a kid and used to play there occasionally when on leave from the RN. Played there a fair bit but only when I was a chopper. I hit my first ever “proper” shot there, which resulted in a birdie. srixon 1

Barnsley municipal. Where I first broke 100 in 1971. I'd like to finish where I started. Voyager EMH

Most of my fondest golfing memories are from trips to Scotland we used to make in the 90s with really good friends. I think, on that basis, I'd choose Pitlochry. A nice fourball on a sunny day with three of those good friends. Good times. Smiffy