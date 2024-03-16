Watch: Max Homa Makes Quintuple Bogey Nine At Players Championship
Homa had a moment to forget at the par 4 14th, with the American producing a quintuple bogey on Saturday
Max Homa is one of the most recognizable faces in the game of golf but, at The Players Championship on Saturday, the Ryder Cup star had a moment to forget as he made a quintuple bogey nine at TPC Sawgrass.
Beginning the day at one-under-par, it was unlikely that Homa was going to win the event, but a good run would hand him a number of FedEx and World Ranking points. Certainly, through 13 holes, he was performing solidly, sitting at one-under for his round, that though, was all about to change at the difficult par 4 14th...
Max Homa makes a 9 at the players championship#golf #pgatour #players pic.twitter.com/dB0FYqQgSBMarch 16, 2024
Ranked as one of the hardest holes on the TPC Sawgrass layout, Homa pulled his tee shot left and into the water. Frustrated, his next tee shot was not going left and, after blocking it right, Homa was left with a difficult shot over the trees from 200 yards away.
Hitting a six-iron, his ball clattered a tree and vaulted left, eventually finishing in the fairway bunker, some 165 yards away. Now playing his fifth, Homa chunked his next, still remaining in the bunker, with his sixth getting out of sand but still short of the green.
Eventually, after playing a pitch shot to 11-feet, the 33-year-old two putted for a quintuple bogey nine, which dropped him from two-under to three-over-par. Following the nine, he went on to birdie the 16th and 17th, finally signing for a two-over-par round of 74, putting him in a tie for 68th.
It's not the first time we've had pros score high numbers. At last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood carded a 10 at the par 5 sixth. Not to be outdone, Jake Knapp produced a 12 at the very same hole 24 hours later, with two water balls being followed by a tee shot that finished out of bounds.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rickie Fowler Shouts At Fan After Being Distracted Mid-Swing At Players Championship
The American was involved in a tense moment with a fan after being distracted on the 16th at TPC Sawgrass
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Xander Schauffele Birdies Three Of First Six Holes to Cut Wyndham Clark's Lead
The US Open champion starts Moving Day four shots clear of Nick Taylor and Xander Schauffele, as he goes in search of a second title in two months
By James Nursey Last updated