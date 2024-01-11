'Tiger Woods Will ‘Absolutely Kill Everybody’ When He Plays On The Seniors Tour’
Jack Nicklaus thinks Tiger Woods will want to play on the seniors circuit once he turns 50 and predicted he will "absolutely kill everybody" when he does
Jack Nicklaus is predicting Tiger Woods will play on the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50 - and says "he'll absolutely kill everybody" on the circuit.
Woods recently turned 48 and after his latest lay-off to get ankle fusion surgery, he's looking to return to the PGA Tour and play in the Majors in 2024.
It's highly unlikely now he'll be able to catch Nicklaus in terms of Major wins, as with 15 he's still three behind the all-time leader on 18 but with time running out.
Nicklaus admitted himself that Woods would have beaten his record had he stayed healthy, but injuries have left him struggling just to get out on the course.
Nicklaus expects Woods to play in the Majors and PGA Tour in 2024, but looking ahead a couple of years to when Tiger turns 50, he'll dominate the seniors circuit.
"I think Tiger is capable of doing just about anything he wants to do, he always has been," Nicklaus told the Golf channel.
"I feel bad for him that he can't walk like he wants to but I know he's hitting the ball well and playing well.
"I know he's not going to put himself in a cart, which I think he probably could do, but I think when he gets to 50, I think Tiger will play the seniors tour, he'll be able to get in a cart and he'll absolutely kill everybody.
"He's such a talented guy with a great work ethic and he loves to play golf."
Walking around the course has been Woods' main problem recently, as his injuries made it hard for him to get around four rounds - far more than it hindered his golf swing.
When he has been able to complete a round he has competed at times and at least been competitive, and in recent years we've seen new graduates on the seniors circuit dominate.
Woods would be a huge favourite in every seniors event he played in should he decide to make that move.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
