The Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From Hoylake

How To Watch The Open Live Stream 2023

The Open Live Stream will show the world's top golfers battling it out in the oldest Major of them all at a Royal Liverpool course that has been lengthened and controversially redesigned.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch The Open live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: July 20-23 Venue: Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England TV channel: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock/USA Network/Golf Channel (US) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open triumph of 2014 in prime form, having won the Scottish Open last Sunday. However, the 34-year-old has not won a Major since that 2014 season, when he secured his third and fourth Major titles. Has he lost the ability to win Majors or merely mislaid it? His second place in the US Open last month, a shot behind Wyndham Clark, could be used as evidence for either contention.

However The Open course has changed a wee bit since 2014. As then, and indeed in 2006 when Tiger Woods won here, The Open layout starts at the club’s 17th hole and finishes on the 16th. Gone is the par-3 15th, in its place a controversial new par 3, Little Eye, created from scratch and to be played as the Open's 17th hole. The most interesting par 3s are often the shorter ones, and this one comes in at only 134 yards, its raised green surrounded by run off areas and sand in almost every direction. The 18th has been extended to over 600 yards, with the intention of providing two tough, dramatic closing holes, a recipe that worked so well at the finale of the Scottish Open.

Another player arriving in Hoylake on the back of a win in his most recent outing is defending champion Cameron Smith. In his case, it was at LIV Golf London. No-one has won back-to-back Opens since Padraig Harrington 15 years ago, but Smith feels he is playing as well as he ever has done.

UK TV Schedule – How To Watch The Open Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 20: 6.30am-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 21: 6.30am-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 22: 10.30am-8pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 23: 11am-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

The Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule – How To Watch The Open Live Stream

All times EDT

Thursday, July 20: 1:30am to 4pm (Peacock); 4am-3pm (USA Network)

Friday, July 21: 1:30am to 4pm (Peacock); 4am-3pm (USA Network)

Saturday, July 22: 6am to 2pm (Peacock); 5am-7am (USA Network); 7am-3pm (NBC)

Sunday, July 23: 5am to 1pm (Peacock); 4am-7am (USA Network); 7am-2pm (NBC)

In the US, the Peacock streaming service should be your your first port of call if you want to watch The Open live stream. The USA Network and NBC's Golf Channel will also be broadcasting from Royal Liverpool. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

Australia TV Schedule – How To Watch The Open Live Stream

All times AEST

Thursday, July 20: 3.30pm-7am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, July 21: 3.30pm-7am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 22: 7pm-7am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 23: 6pm-4am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Hoylake here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Tour live stream of choice.

The Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

Selected tee times (in PT/EDT/BST/AEST):

