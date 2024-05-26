The Indianapolis 500 Takes Place This Weekend... But Did You Know There Is A Golf Course Within The Confines Of The Circuit!

It's no secret that there are some weird and wonderful golf courses in the world that are situated in odd places. Whether it's Furnace Creek Ranch Golf Course in Death Valley, or Kantarat Golf Course that is situated between two runways at Don Mueang International, there's an interesting course for everyone.

On the 26th May 2024, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with hundreds and thousands of fans attending the historic race. However, you may not be aware that there is a golf course situated inside the grounds of the race track.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only are four of the holes at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course situated inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the venue has even hosted PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events in the past.

From 1960 to 1968, the Speedway Golf Course hosted a PGA Tour event called the 500 Festival Open Invitation. The tournament took place the week of the Indy 500 and was won by the likes of Gary Player and Billy Casper, three times.

Most recently, it played host to the Indy Women in Tech Championship, a tournament that debuted in 2017 and ran till 2019. In its first tournament, Lexi Thompson won by four strokes, as Park Sung-Hyun and M. J. Hur won in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Thompson after her Indy Women in Tech Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, four of the holes are within the layout of the race track, and the current course was actually designed and given a makeover in 1992-1993 by famous golf course designer, Pete Dye, an architect who also worked on TPC Sawgrass and Kiawah Island.

Opened in 1929, Brickyard Crossing Golf Course has been ranked inside the top 100 public golf courses in the USA, with green fees, as of May 2024, setting you back $210 between April and October, and $250 during Indy 500 race and qualifying weekends. Off the back tees, it plays at 7,180 yards and has a Slope Rating of 75.1/149, with other tee lengths sitting at 6,621, 6,028 and 5,590 yards.