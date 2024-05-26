The Indianapolis 500 Takes Place This Weekend... But Did You Know There Is A Golf Course Within The Confines Of The Circuit!
The Indianapolis 500 is one of the biggest race events of the year, but did you know that there is a golf course inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
It's no secret that there are some weird and wonderful golf courses in the world that are situated in odd places. Whether it's Furnace Creek Ranch Golf Course in Death Valley, or Kantarat Golf Course that is situated between two runways at Don Mueang International, there's an interesting course for everyone.
On the 26th May 2024, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with hundreds and thousands of fans attending the historic race. However, you may not be aware that there is a golf course situated inside the grounds of the race track.
Not only are four of the holes at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course situated inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the venue has even hosted PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events in the past.
From 1960 to 1968, the Speedway Golf Course hosted a PGA Tour event called the 500 Festival Open Invitation. The tournament took place the week of the Indy 500 and was won by the likes of Gary Player and Billy Casper, three times.
Most recently, it played host to the Indy Women in Tech Championship, a tournament that debuted in 2017 and ran till 2019. In its first tournament, Lexi Thompson won by four strokes, as Park Sung-Hyun and M. J. Hur won in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
As mentioned, four of the holes are within the layout of the race track, and the current course was actually designed and given a makeover in 1992-1993 by famous golf course designer, Pete Dye, an architect who also worked on TPC Sawgrass and Kiawah Island.
Opened in 1929, Brickyard Crossing Golf Course has been ranked inside the top 100 public golf courses in the USA, with green fees, as of May 2024, setting you back $210 between April and October, and $250 during Indy 500 race and qualifying weekends. Off the back tees, it plays at 7,180 yards and has a Slope Rating of 75.1/149, with other tee lengths sitting at 6,621, 6,028 and 5,590 yards.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Nacho Elvira Holds Off LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters To Claim Soudal Open
Elvira held off the home town favorite to pick up a second DP World Tour title and first since the 2021 Cazoo Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Golf World Pays Tribute To Grayson Murray Following Tragic Passing
After the sudden and heartbreaking news, multiple players took to social media to pay tribute to the two-time PGA Tour winner
By Matt Cradock Published