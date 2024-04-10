The Eye-Watering Cost To Stay In Augusta During Masters Week Revealed
The Masters is one of the most prestigious events on the golf calendar, but it will cost a pretty penny if you are looking to attend and stay in Augusta for the week of the tournament
If you were to list iconic golf events, chances are the Masters would be near the top of that list with the tournament showcasing the stunning Augusta National in all its glory.
For golf fans, it's a bucket-list tournament to attend but, like many prestigious sports events, it doesn't come cheap, as recent accommodation data from USBets.com shows!
Within the data, over 1000 accommodation listings were searched through, with the average prices of a four-night stay for two people near Augusta compared from Masters week to the week after the first Major of the year.
Starting with Airbnb, the average price for a stay near Augusta during tournament week, 11th - 15th April, is $3,420, while the average price for the same amount of days in the week after, 18th - 22nd April, is $597. Calculating the figures, that is a decrease of nearly 475%!
So, what about if you went through a different hotel website, like Booking.com? Well, for the Masters tournament week, you are looking at an average price of $1,903. A week later, during the 18th - 22nd April, that figure is $603, which is a 215.5% decrease. If you were to combine the two results, four days during tournament week would cost, on average $2,662, while the average price for four nights a week later would be $600, a 344% decrease.
What really caught our eye in the USBets.com report, is that the most expensive option found, an entire home within walking distance of Augusta National, would set you back an eye-watering $12,240! That's $3,060 a night!
It's not just golf where we have seen prices hiked up in anticipation for a sports event. Back in 2017, those attending the Champions League final in Cardiff saw accommodation prices go through the roof, with the last remaining rooms going on sale for as much as £3,040 per night. One particular room, which was 12 miles from Cardiff and situated in a student village, went on sale for £808 a night the week of the final, and was available for £45 a night the week after!
