‘The Evil Word, Money’ - Colin Montgomerie Says Ryder Cup Payments Leave ‘Sour’ Taste In Mouth
Colin Montgomerie says Americans being paid to play in the Ryder Cup "leaves a sour taste" for him
Former European captain Colin Montgomerie says the prospect of Team USA players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup "leaves a sour taste" ahead of next year's match in New York.
Montgomerie was a European stalwart playing in eight Ryder Cups and famously going unbeaten in the singles - before captaining them to glory at Celtic Manor in 2010.
A major talking point for next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is the $500,00 a man payment the PGA of America has confirmed will be paid to the 12 players and the captain lining up for Team USA.
Of that half a million dollars, $300,000 is for charity with a $200,000 stipend. American captain Keegan Bradley has already announced that he will be giving his entire sum to charity.
Opinion is divided on the move and it's no surprise to see what side Ryder Cup legend Montgomerie lands on, as he echoed Rory McIlroy's sentiment that he'd happily play to take part.
“What we're talking about is the evil word, money," Montgomerie told SportsBoom.com.
"And it can destroy a lot of things. And I think that golf has been part of that, and we are now talking about one team getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup.
“My God, I mean, I would have paid to play in it, to have the honour to play in the Ryder Cup, never mind wanting money to do so. There's something a little bit awry with players being paid to play.
“It leaves a sour taste. You can’t have a competition where one team’s being paid and the other isn’t.”
Just before the PGA of America announcement, Sports Illustrated and The Telegraph reported that 12 former Ryder Cup captains had signed a letter to the PGA of America asking that the governing body pull back on plans to pay players.
Despite the American plan there's no suggestion that Europe will follow, but Luke Donald could use it as a motivational tool for his side.
As for the make-up of Donald's side, Montgomerie hopes that LIV Golf duo Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton find their way into the team.
The pair have retained their DP World Tour membership thanks to playing the minimum four events last season and even if they fail to qualify they'd certainly be near the top of Donald's wildcard list.
And Montgomerie insisted: “We need them. They are great players and they bring passion. I played with Seve Ballesteros and he had that passion and it transmits to the rest of the team.
“So all European fans will be hoping they work something out and those two players in particular are on the team.”
Monty hopes golf can 'get back to normality'
The softening of the DP World Tour stance on LIV could be a sign of things to come, and Montgomerie's hope for the near future is for "the world’s top golfers to come together to play together and to get back to normality".
The 61-year-old, an eight-time European No.1, is disappointed in the recent split in golf, adding the sport “wasn't really broken. So why were we trying to fix it?" and is especially disappointed in how the influx of Saudi money into the game has been spent.
"What I would like to have seen happen is with that extraordinary amount of money - we're talking billions and billions of dollars that have come into the game from Saudi - that it could have been used in a very different way," he added.
“It could have been used for grass-roots golf. It could be used for ladies golf, junior golf, golf in schools.
“That's what I was hoping that money would go to as opposed to make the wealthy wealthier.
“But the powers that be are getting together and let's hope that will come to a positive resolution.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
