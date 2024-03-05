‘Ten Times Better’ - LIV Pro Makes Bold Statement On Standard Of League
Thomas Pieters is a former European Tour member who resigned his card when signing for the LIV Golf League in 2023
Belgian golfer Thomas Pieters believes the standard of play in the LIV Golf League is "10 times better" than that of his previous employer, the DP World Tour.
Pieters spent the best part of a decade as a member of the European Tour and claimed six titles - including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a Rolex Series event - after turning pro in 2013.
His strong form between 2021 and 2023, which included two wins, had put him in contention for a Ryder Cup spot at Marco Simone under Luke Donald, too.
However, the 32-year-old never boarded the plane to Italy due to resigning his DP World Tour card after signing for LIV and becoming a member of Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC.
And following his first full season as a member of the 54-hole set-up, Pieters shared his thoughts on the differences between where he came from and where he is now.
Speaking to Gulf News at LIV Golf Jeddah, Pieters said: “Coming from the DP World Tour, the standard of golf is ten times better than what I used to play.
“You can’t hide out here. As you can see from my results, I haven’t had the best year – if you’re average or have a bad week you’re going to finish last or in the last five which sucks, but that’s just the way it is. LIV is getting very strong.”
The signings of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adrian Meronk may have increased the number of familiar European faces known to Pieters, but it has also greatly stiffened the level of competition - something which will make overcoming Pieters' slump in form even touger.
The Belgian is yet to crack the top-30 in three events so far this year, while he finished no higher than 10th throughout the whole of 2023 - although there were four other results better than 20th.
Outlining the reasons for a disappointing debut campaign with the RangeGoats, Pieters said: “Some personal stuff, not doing enough practice and having two young kids is not easy – they’re awesome but it’s very tiring!
“I obviously don’t live in a country (Belgium) with the best weather, so the winter has been tough. And then I had to go and play in Mexico which is the tightest place on earth.
“It’s not great for the confidence, but it is what it is. I don’t want to make excuses - it’s just not been great.”
Pieters' 2024 season continues with LIV Golf Hong Kong this week, which arrives days after CEO Greg Norman reportedly announced that the PIF-backed circuit would be abandoning its quest to become an eligible tour in the eyes of the OWGR.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
