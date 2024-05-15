‘Step In The Right Direction’ – Gooch Says ‘Surprise’ PGA Championship Invite Validates Stubborn Major Approach

Talor Gooch praised the PGA of America for extending him an invite into the second men’s Major of the year at Valhalla Golf Club, describing it as “a step in the right direction” amid the continued division in the professional game.

Top talent is still split between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, with talks over a deal to unify the game ongoing.

The Saudi-funded breakaway circuit is still unable to offer OWGR points, meaning Gooch and his fellow LIV players continue to tumble down the rankings, putting their place in Majors in jeopardy.

Gooch, who was in the world’s top 40 when he defected from the PGA Tour, claimed LIV’s season-long Individual Championship last year but missed The Masters in April after failing to receive an invite.

However, the World No. 668 is relishing the chance to return to the Major scene at this week’s PGA Championship as one of 16 LIV representatives.

“I had no idea, no clue that it was happening,” Gooch told LIV. “It was a bit of a surprise, for sure.”

“This was the first time that one of the majors has recognised just the play of golf within the confines of LIV.

“And so, it's a first of its kind, which is a step in the right direction, I think. And I'm very honoured and very grateful for it.”

Despite losing eligibility to play in the sport’s marquee events through the OWGR, qualifying via other means is still possible for the American.

However, such is his belief that accomplishments on LIV deserve wider acclaim, he has opted against this approach.

Gooch recently admitted he hadn’t entered US Open qualifying but is hopeful the precedent has now been set with his PGA of America invite.

“Obviously, Augusta recognized what Joaco [Niemann] did outside of LIV, which was awesome. And Joaco played great and was chasing that,” Gooch added. “I obviously didn't choose that path. I wasn't chasing after world ranking points, wasn't chasing after it.”

“It definitely feels good that what I believe in is that if you play great golf on LIV, you should be rewarded.

“The amount of great players and the courses we're playing and all things considered – to have the year that I had, I played great last year and it's cool that great golf has gotten rewarded and recognised. Hopefully that'll continue.”

A victory at Valhalla this week would get him out of his current predicament. Should he get his hands on the Wanamaker Trophy, he would be welcome back to the PGA Championship for life and earn a five-year exemption into the other three Majors.

That mindset is something he is trying to avoid, though.

“It's easy for your mind to go there of like, I got to take advantage of this – but that doesn't breed success,” said Gooch. “And so, you just have to get back into the normal set of things and how you go about your business at a tournament. That's how I view it.

“I know that what I do to prepare for a tournament has been successful and I just want to set myself up for success this week and so we're just treating it just like any other week.”