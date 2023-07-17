Social Media Goes Wild For Giant Eyeball Next To Prestigious Las Vegas Course

Las Vegas, there's no denying that it's a weird and wonderful place. Obviously, it is known for its casinos and entertainment but, the city is also known for golf, with some of the best golf courses in Las Vegas hosting a number of professional events.

One of those is Wynn Golf Club, a venue that recently staged the eighth edition of The Match between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, it was the view from the golf club which was causing a big reaction on social media, with one particular landmark certainly eye-catching... quite literally!

Yeah this one creeps me out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FTQzsdIHH7July 6, 2023 See more

Now, you may be wondering what that gigantic eye building is. Well, it's actually the Sphere at The Venetian Resort which, after five years of building, was eventually finished and lit up for the first time on the 4th July 2023. Officially, it opens in September this year, with the 18,600-seat arena announced by the Madison Square Garden Company.

As mentioned, the outside of the dome lights up and has already displayed many planets, a basketball and even a pumpkin. Over the weekend though, for some unknown reason, it displayed an eyeball which, obviously, caused social media to have an absolute field day!

Opened in 2005, Wynn Golf Club is one of the most prestigious courses in Las Vegas with green fees setting you back $600! Not only does it offer views of the city, but now a 366-feet tall and 516-feet wide dome which displays rather large images. As mentioned, social media found this bizarre incident hilarious and, below, we have taken a look at the best reactions.

