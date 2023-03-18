Pauline Roussin Wins Aramco Team Series Singapore
Along with Roussin's dominant win, Christine Wolf's team secured a one shot victory in the team event
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Fans were treated to a thrilling finale at the Aramco Team Series Singapore, with Christine Wolf's side securing the team portion of the event by just one shot. Consisting of professionals, Casandra Alexander, Eleanor Givens and Wolf, along with amateur Katsuko Blalock, they managed to fire a 29-under total, which couldn't be beaten at Laguna National.
Along with Wolf's victory, there was also success for Pauline Roussin, who carded eight birdies in her last 12 holes to fend off Danielle Kang and World No.1, Lydia Ko, as an eight-under final round gave her a four stroke victory.
A post shared by Aramco Team Series (@aramco_series) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Beginning the final day, Roussin started in a share of the lead with Kang and Nicole Garcia. As a host of big names were in pursuit, the Frenchwoman didn't start brightly, with six pars out of the gate keeping her at seven-under for the tournament.
However, after a first birdie at the par 5 seventh, Roussin ignited, as another birdie closed out her front nine. What followed was a masterclass from the 22-year-old as she birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th to move into a three shot lead.
After a par on the 13th, she carded a trio of birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th to pull even further ahead and, after two easy pars to finish, the victory was hers, with Roussin picking up a second Ladies European Tour title.
Speaking after her round, Roussin said: "Honestly, I was just surfing the wave that was just happening. We kept it very chill with my caddie, my boyfriend, and we just talked about TV shows and what to watch, not to watch. It kept me in a really good place like all during the entire round."
In the team event, which was played over two rounds, it was Team Wolf who came out on top, with a 29-under total giving the quartet a one shot win over Roussin's squad.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'I Don’t Care. They Can Think Whatever They Want To Think' - Koepka Responds To Critics
Speaking on Wednesday, the four-time Major winner revealed how much his injury troubles have truly affected him
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter Review
We test the Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter on the course to see if the premium aesthetics are matched by the performance
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
Aramco Team Series Singapore Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first of five of the unique events in 2023 takes place at Laguna National, as Manon De Roey defends her title
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Women's Game Unaffected By Golf Ball Rollback Proposal
R&A CEO Martin Slumbers confirmed that the plan will only affect elite players in the men's game
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Eila Galitsky Claims Life Changing Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Title
Galitsky carded a final round 68 to secure the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship by five shots
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Jin Young Ko Defends Weather Delayed HSBC Women's World Championship
The South Korean fended off the likes of Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang to retain her Singapore title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Danielle Kang Introduces One Of A Kind Scotty Cameron Putter At LPGA Tour Event
Kang stated it took Scotty Cameron days to make the putter, with the 'DK Special' a one of a kind model
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Young Golfer Dresses As Idol And Golf Monthly Cover Star Charley Hull On World Book Day
Nine-year-old Esme went as Charley Hull to World Book Day after seeing the Englishwoman on the front cover of Golf Monthly magazine
By Monty McPhee • Published
-
HSBC Women’s World Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Jin Young Ko returns to defend her title at Sentosa Golf Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Golf Twitter Divided Over 'Bad Etiquette' Viral Putting Green Clip
A viral clip showed a golfer walking across her playing partner's line after a putt had been struck
By Elliott Heath • Published