Pauline Roussin Wins Aramco Team Series Singapore

Fans were treated to a thrilling finale at the Aramco Team Series Singapore, with Christine Wolf's side securing the team portion of the event by just one shot. Consisting of professionals, Casandra Alexander, Eleanor Givens and Wolf, along with amateur Katsuko Blalock, they managed to fire a 29-under total, which couldn't be beaten at Laguna National.

Along with Wolf's victory, there was also success for Pauline Roussin, who carded eight birdies in her last 12 holes to fend off Danielle Kang and World No.1, Lydia Ko, as an eight-under final round gave her a four stroke victory.

Beginning the final day, Roussin started in a share of the lead with Kang and Nicole Garcia. As a host of big names were in pursuit, the Frenchwoman didn't start brightly, with six pars out of the gate keeping her at seven-under for the tournament.

However, after a first birdie at the par 5 seventh, Roussin ignited, as another birdie closed out her front nine. What followed was a masterclass from the 22-year-old as she birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th to move into a three shot lead.

After a par on the 13th, she carded a trio of birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th to pull even further ahead and, after two easy pars to finish, the victory was hers, with Roussin picking up a second Ladies European Tour title.

Speaking after her round, Roussin said: "Honestly, I was just surfing the wave that was just happening. We kept it very chill with my caddie, my boyfriend, and we just talked about TV shows and what to watch, not to watch. It kept me in a really good place like all during the entire round."

In the team event, which was played over two rounds, it was Team Wolf who came out on top, with a 29-under total giving the quartet a one shot win over Roussin's squad.