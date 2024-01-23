Women's Pro Tour To Poll Members On Gender Policy After Asking Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson To Undergo Testosterone Exam

The circuit on which transgender golfer Hailey Davidson plays - the NXXT Women's Pro Tour - has released a statement announcing it is to survey all members on its gender policy following "recent public concern" regarding Davidson's participation.

Davidson - originally from Scotland but now living in Florida - made headlines when she won the NXXT Women's Classic in a playoff at Howey-in-the-Hills last week, her first success in an all-women's event for two-and-a-half years.

But after her story sparked a flurry of emotional responses from a variety of view points, the tour has confirmed that it has asked Davidson to "undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines" thus "maintaining the integrity of our standards."

The tour - which stated its "policies and decisions are guided by the frameworks set by the LPGA and USGA" - also said it is "vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies" - hence the survey.

In the NXXT Tour's guidelines, it says that all members must have declared themselves female, have undergone gender-reassignment surgery and hormonal therapy while also maintaining testosterone levels appropriate for the assigned sex in order to compete.

The tour's statement continued: "This approach is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our partnership with the LPGA and ensuring a fair and consistent competitive environment. When Hailey Davidson joined the tour, she complied with these policies by providing necessary documentation, including validation from the LPGA and USGA, which also facilitated her participation in the 2022 Q-School.

"The recent discussions surrounding Hailey Davidson’s participation and success on our tour have highlighted a range of viewpoints. The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour acknowledges these perspectives while emphasizing that our policies and decisions are guided by the frameworks set by the LPGA and USGA. Our primary focus remains on supporting our players' aspirations and contributing to their journey towards the LPGA.

"Recognizing the spectrum of views on this issue, we wish to highlight that our decisions are guided by what is best for our players, setting aside personal beliefs. Part of our commitment is ensuring an environment that is inclusive and safe for all members."

Speaking to Sky News shortly after the statement was published, Davidson stated that while she did once have physiological advantages, this is no longer the case and she can only hit the ball 250 yards rather than the 300 some people think.

She said: "I recognise that I did have an unfair advantage a few years ago. I've been transitioning for nine years. I've been on hormones for almost nine years, I had surgery coming up on almost three years. I've lost just over 50 mile-an-hour swing speed."

Also discussing the topic of trans athletes in elite-level sport with Sky News, Davidson said: "Trans athletes shouldn't be banned, but at the same time, there needs to be regulations in place because it shouldn't just be a free for all. I think with so many topics, we as a society just need to sit down and listen to each other rather than scream at each other and put hatred on it. I think we forget that people are actually humans at the same time."

Since competing as a male for the final time in 2015, Davidson has since expressed her desire to be the first transgender athlete to compete on the top tour in women's professional golf. The Scottish-born golfer is aware she still has a long way to go to make it happen but believes it can be possible.

Posting on Instagram shortly after her victory in Florida last week, Davidson said: "It’s always interesting how no one gets angry until there is any form of success. While this win was amazing, unlike every article is saying, I am so incredibly far from the LPGA Tour with a lot of work to be done to possibly earn my way there one day. I will never allow hate to win, especially when based on some misinformation. Keep swinging and Flush It!"