'Nothing, He Don’t Listen Anyway' - John Daly Gives Humorous Advice To Younger Self
The two-time Major winner needed just five words when asked the question 'what advice would you give your younger self?'
Hindsight is a wonderful thing and, as you get older, you supposedly get wiser... Well, that's the theory, especially when it comes to the game of golf, something which, as we know all too well, is difficult to master.
At the Galleri Classic on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, some of the biggest and most recognized names were shown images of themselves from the PGA Tour era. Along with the images, players were asked the question: "What advice would you give your younger self?"
Amongst those asked were four-time Major winner, Ernie Els, as well as Darren Clarke and Boo Weekly. However, the bluntest and you could say, bizarrely, the most insightful, came from John Daly who, when posed the question of 'what advice would you give your younger self?' simply replied: "Nothing, he don’t listen anyway.”
Reacting to a picture of himself from the 90s, Els gave some advice that we can all get behind, with the South African stating: "Don’t be so hard on yourself sometimes on the golf course. We become perfectionists in our own mind. The game is not about perfection. It’s about miss, where you miss it and how you cope with that."
In terms of Clarke, his answer was a more humorous take on his successful career, as the former Open winner said: “You know, what advice would I give that young guy? There’d be a lot of sensible things I could say, but that young guy had a lot of fun on the journey. Might have been a little bit... maybe a few less late nights. Might have been a little bit more successful on the golf course, but it’s been a fun trip.”
Nicknamed 'Wild Thing', Daly is one of the most flamboyant characters the game of golf has ever seen. From his bright colors on the course to his iconic swing and driving distance, Daly has developed quite the following throughout his long career.
Speaking at a Variety Golf event in 2022, Daly shared that his biggest gambling win was a staggering $9.3 million, with the former PGA Champion also disclosing his biggest gambling loss was $6.2 million. Along with the gambling, he has two Major victories to his name, gaining fame after his win from nowhere at the 1991 PGA Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
