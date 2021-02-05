The new Independent Golfer scheme is set to be introduced to allow non-members to gain official handicap indexes

Non-Golf Club Members To Be Able To Gain Official Handicap Index

England Golf has confirmed that plans are in place for a platform where nomad golfers will be able to gain official handicaps.

Currently, only golfers that are members of affiliated golf clubs have access to an official handicap.

Known as the ‘Independent Golfer’, it will give non-members access to an official handicap index and personal liability insurance.

The initial aim, England Golf says, “is to inspire golfers to play more often and to increase the connection between an avid, independent golfer and their local club/facility.”

“There is now clear consensus among the working group that inclusivity must be at the heart of this project with the connectivity platform open to all regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or ability.”

There are worries that this will lead to max exoduses at golf clubs, with the potential of some members to give up their memberships to take up the Independent Golfer scheme.

However, England Golf says that the Independent Golfer scheme could actually grow membership, with its core aim to encourage people to join clubs.

“We will create a best-in-class platform with the ultimate goal of educating independent golfers on the value of golf club membership and inspiring them to follow this pathway to greater participation,” England Golf said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that significant numbers will make the journey in the opposite direction and leave a golf club to join an independent golfer scheme.

“The benefits of remaining at a club which offers not only full playing rights, but also a good value proposition to members should outweigh those provided to golfers through an independent golfer platform.”

Similar schemes have been up-and-running, including in New Zealand where there is a system known as Flexiclub.

There are ongoing discussions as to whether members of golf clubs will be allowed to cancel their memberships and take up the Independent Golfer scheme immediately or with a lag of 12 months.

The England Golf working group on the Independent Golfer has already met four times this year and will continue to meet on a weekly basis.

