Neal Shipley Receives Penalty At US Open But Remains In Hunt For Low Amateur Honors

Shipley received a one stroke penalty at the US Open on Saturday, after it was deemed he was the reason for his golf ball moving as he addressed it on the par 4 13th

Conditions at the US Open were tough, to put it politely, as players battled to shoot level-par round the difficult Pinehurst No.2 layout.

However, on Saturday, amateur Neal Shipley was making the most of moving day, with the American four-under-par for his round after five birdies and a single bogey. But, following pars at the 11th and 12th, his momentum was about to be halted, as a penalty stroke on the 13th seemed to affect the 22-year-old.

Shipley received the penalty on the par 4 after his ball moved as he addressed it for his third shot. Reportedly, the American was deemed to have caused the ball to move, with a double bogey then leading to two further bogeys on the 15th and 16th and a one-over-par 71.

In a statement from the USGA, it read: "On the 13th hole of round 3, Neal Shipley’s second shot came to rest on the upslope short of the green. In preparing to make the stroke, Neal set the club down behind the ball and then adjusted the club when the ball then moved. 

"Because the ball had been at rest for some time and then moved immediately after he adjusted his club, it is virtually certain that he caused the ball to move. Shipley got one penalty stroke under Rule 9.4 and replaced the ball on the original spot."

Shipley claimed low amateur honors at the Masters in April.

Under Rule 9.4b - 'Penalty for Lifting or Deliberately Touching Your Ball or Causing It to Move': "If you lift or deliberately touch your ball at rest or cause it to move, you get one penalty stroke."

However, according to the Rule, "there are four exceptions where you get no penalty for doing so: Exception 1 – When You are Allowed to Lift or Move Ball. Exception 2 – Accidental Movement Before Ball Is Found. Exception 3 – Accidental Movement on Putting Green. Exception 4 – Accidental Movement Anywhere Except on Putting Green While Applying Rule".

Speaking the incident, playing partner, Aaron Rai, stated: "Yeah, it was a shame really. Neal hit a great drive. The pin’s in a real tricky position there with it being front right. Hit a wedge shot, which looked good, just spun back off the front of the green. He went to play his third shot. Took the necessary precautions to kind of have his club further back behind the ball. Felt the lie was a little bit sketchy where the ball could move. Unfortunately it did move back. Personally, I don’t feel he caused the ball to move. I don’t think it should have been a one-shot penalty. But the USGA officials deemed it to be that way. Unfortunate really".

Going into the final round on Sunday, Shipley shares the low amateur lead with Florida State's Luke Clanton, as both men sit at four-over-par. Clanton has fired rounds of 76, 69 and 69, whilst Shipley has produced 70, 73 and 71 in what should be a thrilling climax in North Carolina.

