Meet The 93-Year-Old Who May Well Have Set A Golfing World Record

Anyone who is still striving to tick an achievement off their golfing bucket list despite having entered retirement - take note. This year, Marjorie Curtin managed to win her club medal competition, and she was 93 years old when she did it.

The competition at Carus Green GC in Cumbria, England - which was also a qualifier for England Golf’s Race To Woodhall Spa competition - saw Marjorie score net two-under with her Playing Handicap of 34.

Having bought Carus Green in 2003, Marjorie's knowledge of the layout is likely to have been better than most, and so it proved courtesy of eight net-birdies and a spectacular net-eagle.

Her total of 104 was enough to win the event on countback over the desperately unlucky Janet Ingham, with Avril Standing one shot further back in third. Both of the challengers had more than 30 years less experience in the school of life than Marjorie.

“I was astonished to win,” said the 93-year-old, whose Handicap Index is now 31.3 following her stellar showing.

Asked what her highlights of the round were, she joked: “Not going in the bunkers or water!”

Marjorie has been playing golf since the age of 43 and has enjoyed a wonderful career in the sport ever since. Explaining her favourite moments, she said: “My highlights have to be my hole-in-one at Workington Golf Club, being Lady Captain of Kirkby Lonsdale and Casterton Golf Clubs, as well as playing in the Cecil Leitch League. It’s all been memorable!”

With women’s golf continuing in its upward trajectory, the former primary school teacher shared the following message for fellow females looking to break into the sport: “Golf is a sport that you can enjoy your whole life. It’s such a great sport for families to play together.

“After my son injured his knee playing rugby, we would hit a few balls on the field. Both my son and husband played, in fact, that’s why we bought Carus Green Golf Club in 2003 – we just loved playing golf.

“My husband Mike wanted everyone to have access to golf. Now my grandchildren play and it’s great to see their enthusiasm for the sport. What other sport can a 93-year-old play alongside their grandchildren aged 8 and 9?”

Marjorie, whose golfing idol is the late, great Seve Ballesteros, said she has no plans to quit playing any time soon either.

The nonagenarian said: “I’ll keep going for as long as I can. You make lifelong friends and meet people from all over the world, it keeps you fit, healthy and is a great social game.

“There is always someone to chat to and have coffee and cake with and to go on social outings with.”