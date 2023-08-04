Matt Wallace Says Wyndham Championship Course Is 'Too Severe'
Matt Wallace was not too pleased with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club after the first round of the Wyndham Championship
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Matt Wallace carded a nice three-under round of 67 on the opening day of the Wyndham Championship, but was by no means happy with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Englishman carded four bogeys, five birdies and an eagle in his opening round, but was far from satisfied even after the start set him up nicely in his pursuit of a place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Wallace started the week in 80th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings and needing something like a top-five finish to have chance of making the top 70 that gets into next week's St Jude Championship.
He's T16 after his first round so in position nicely - but that was not enough for him to be satisfied due to some aspects of the course being unfair in his opinion.
"A bit p****d off actually with the finish," Wallace said after his round. "Playing nicely, just frustrated. I don't like this golf course.
"The runoffs are just absolutely ridiculous. It's just not fun to play. This is my third time playing. Every single time like, yeah, 83 percent of the winners hit greens in regulation pretty much, so a lot of greens in regulation is key.
"But the penalty for a miss - it's too severe, so they need to do something about it."
Wallace did admit that "maybe I'm just being me and being a bit bitchy" and he would like to be saying something completely different come Sunday.
"I'm here to win a golf tournament," he added. "Hopefully I can turn that tune around and at the end of the week I'll tell you I absolutely love this golf course and thanks for having me and I'll be back again next year."
But although he likes the event, his "personal preference" not to have such severe runoffs means that Wallace would likely not have played had he not been desperate to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
"I want to be here, I just don't like the golf course," he continued. "I want to be here, I want to play here and I want to play well.
"So great tournament, great sponsor. Just for me, I just don't like - if I don't have to come here, I wouldn't, but I kind of need to."
Wallace is leaning heavily on his sports psychologist this week, to not let his negative thoughts on the course impact his play.
"I think the most important person here this week with me is my psychologist and we're trying to enjoy the tournament rather than what it produces.
"Just talking about how I'm playing, how we're going to go into today, play every single hole on its merits or individually. And I think I did that really well, especially at the start when I was playing really nicely.
"And hopefully if I win I'll say something different at the end of the week, I absolutely love this golf course."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What Is Wyndham Clark's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the 2023 US Open champion is currently worth.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Koepka Back In LIV Golf Action Just A Week After Birth Of His First Child
Brooks Koepka was back on the range and ready to play in the latest LIV Golf event just a week after the birth of his first child
By Paul Higham Published
-
Koepka Back In LIV Golf Action Just A Week After Birth Of His First Child
Brooks Koepka was back on the range and ready to play in the latest LIV Golf event just a week after the birth of his first child
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Hopefully We Can Sway Them A Little Bit' - Gooch Eyes Late Ryder Cup Bid
Talor Gooch knows he's up against it but hopes a fourth LIV Golf win of the season could sway Zach Johnson enough to earn a Ryder Cup pick
By Paul Higham Published
-
Report: Only Four Designated Events Will Have A Cut In 2024 PGA Tour Season
There will be plenty of change coming in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with reports the schedule will see eight of the 12 designated events being no-cut tournaments
By Paul Higham Last updated
-
Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
By James Nursey Published
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Playoffs Owe Me One - Lowry Hopes Luck Will Turn As He Chases Top 70 Spot
After several strokes of bad luck in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Shane Lowry hopes to play his way in and make a big run this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
AIG Women’s Open Amateurs In The Field - Walton Heath 2023
The final Major of 2023 features some of the world’s highest-profile players, but there are also some amateurs in the field building impressive careers of their own
By Mike Hall Published