<p id="elk-2ca7fbd5-9400-43e7-9208-8af50fd16b27"><strong>NOT LONG TO GO</strong></p><p>Scottie Scheffler leads after 13 holes, with the World No.1 birdieing the par 5 to move to 21-under and one clear of Collin Morikawa.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-2ca7fbd5-9400-43e7-9208-8af50fd16b27-2">Morikawa produced a nine-under 61 to sit 20-under and, with the rain coming down, it could have a chance with scoring struggling over the back nine.</p>