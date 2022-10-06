LIV Players 'Deserve' World Ranking Points - Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson thinks LIV should have world ranking points due to the quality of players in the series
Dustin Johnson believes all LIV golfers “deserve” Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points following the recent alliance between the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and LIV Golf ahead of this week’s event in Thailand.
LIV had initially hoped it could gain world ranking points for this week's event but a statement from the OWGR said it would need to wait until after a full review.
Johnson, who has slumped to 23rd in the world since joining LIV Golf, spoke to the press ahead of the sixth event in Thailand.
“Yeah, I mean, for me, I think we deserve them. I think obviously with the quality of players we have out here, the events we're having, we should have them,” said Johnson. “I think it's fair. I think it's very smart and strategic the way they're going about it, but hopefully they make the right decision and give us World Ranking points.”
The American said it “would be nice” if points were to be reinstated from the previous five events but admitted it's unlikely.
“I don't see that happening," he said. Obviously, yeah, that would be nice. Obviously none of us are playing events where you get points so we kind of keep slowly moving down, where if the World Ranking points are supposed to be non-biased for golfers, we should.
"I don't see that happening, though, which is okay, but at least going forward, hopefully we'll have them, because like I said, it's supposed to be a fair and non-biased organization that is for golf, which is exactly what we're doing. Hopefully, like I said, they'll make the right decision and give us World Ranking points.”
A decision on whether LIV will get world ranking points looks set to come no earlier than after the Jeddah event, taking place between 14-16th October. The OWGR has said "insufficient notice" was given regarding LIV's link-up with the MENA Tour, saying that "only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour's new "Limited Field Tournaments" [the LIV Golf Invitational Series]."
