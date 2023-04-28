LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Live Stream

LIV Golf (opens in new tab) is back for a second season in 2023 with the Saudi-backed venture looking to gain momentum heading into the 5th event in Singapore.

Last time out in Adelaide Talor Gooch won the individual event whilst the 4 Aces won the team event. For those of you unaware, LIV Golf features 54-hole competitions, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. So then, how do you watch it? The schedule and streaming details are below.

28-30 April Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

12-14 May Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, United States

26-28 May Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, United States

30 June-2 July Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Andalucia, Spain

7-9 July Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

How to watch LIV Golf

LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. The first round of action will be available on The CW App and you will need to subscribe to watch, and to download the app of course. The second and third rounds will be available on The CW, as well as the app.

The CW network is only available in the United States but to get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to watch, regardless of where you are in the world.

For viewers outside of the US, LIV can be streamed for free on the newly-launched LIV Golf Plus app and LIVGolfPlus.com website.

LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, the CW Network will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.