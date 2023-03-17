Justin Thomas And Bones Mackay To Debut "BagCam" Coverage At The Valspar

Stand by for yet another innovative piece of TV coverage on the PGA Tour, as following on from live on-course interviews Friday will see Justin Thomas and caddie Bones Mackay debut “Bagcam”.

NBC have been front and centre in trying to add new experiences for TV viewers watching the PGA Tour, with the latest innovation set to be unveiled on Friday at the Valspar Championship.

The DP World Tour has had on-course interviews for a while now, and in recent weeks players on the PGA Tour have been popping the ear buds in and taking part in interviews while in between shots.

Now, viewers will get an alternative look inside the ropes at the Copperhead Course with the debut of BagCam – a small camera that will be placed on Thomas’ bag for the final two holes of the second round on Friday.

It’ll give fans a unique perspective and insight into his interactions with caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay as they plot their way around the final couple of holes.

“We are always exploring ways to innovate within our golf coverage while not disrupting or interfering with what’s happening on the course,” said NBC Sports’ head golf producer Tommy Roy.

“BagCam will provide a unique perspective for the viewers at home, and we thank Justin Thomas and Bones for letting us join them on Friday afternoon on Golf Channel and Peacock.”

Thomas, who shot a two-under round of 69 in the first round of the Valspar, is a great choice for the debut of BagCam, but a surprise one considering he’s previously stated his opposition to getting involved.

“I would not wear a mic, no,” Thomas said on the topic. “That’s not me. I mean, as close as those mics are on the tees and the greens and as close as I get to boom mics during competition anyway, I basically feel like I am mic’d up.”

Thomas will be the pioneer though as we’ll get to watch and hear just how he goes about his business in the heat of PGA Tour competition.