Jon Rahm Pinpoints Only Difference With LIV Players At The Masters

One of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2023 Masters is the ongoing divide in the men's game between players on the traditional tours and those who have joined LIV Golf.

Anyone who jumped ship to the breakaway circuit has been banned from the PGA Tour and could be set to receive more bad news following a report that the DP World Tour won its panel hearing against LIV Golf players.

However, Jon Rahm, one of the favorites to capture his second Major and first Green Jacket this week, insists the only thing that has changed for him is the sight of Dustin Johnson in FootJoy shoes after his split with adidas.

Asked if the dynamic was different at Augusta National with LIV players in the field, Rahm said: "Nothing changes, really. I don't think they feel any different. I don't feel any differently with having them. To be honest, I saw Dustin first yesterday and Sergio [Garcia], I kind of forgot, honestly.

"It didn't even dawn on me until I looked out and I saw Dustin wearing FootJoys. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, things are different'. I kind of forgot. I had not seen him since The Open Championship but it didn't really register in my mind.

"With Dustin, I feel like I've spent more time playing with him and against him than this new dynamic we have. I feel like it hasn't changed at all, at least in my mind."

In response to the LIV threat, the PGA Tour created a series of limited-field designated events to bring together the best players in the world more often and with more money on the line, a move that Rahm admits was "needed."

He added: "I think it was important with what was going on in the world of golf to basically show unity to ourselves, right. To show some sense of vision for the PGA Tour as players ourselves. I think that was important.

"Not only for the tour itself but just for us players to see that, OK, where is everybody else and where do we want the shift to be going to. That was the beginning of obviously a long process. I think I'm glad we did it and it was needed.

"I don't remember the last time that, let's say, the top 10, 15 players of the PGA Tour got together to discuss the future. I think it was something that was really good for all of us. Hopefully in the future we don't have to keep doing this because things are going so well."