John Daly Cancels Guest Appearance At Scottish Golf Club
The flamboyant American is set to have another operation on his troublesome right knee
John Daly has been forced to pull out of a special guest appearance he was scheduled to make at a golf club in Scotland.
The two-time Major winner had agreed to take part in an event dedicated to his career on July 28 at Torrance House Golf Club in East Kilbride, but has had to cancel as he is set to undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks.
As reported by Glasgow World (opens in new tab), an email distributed by event organiser Aritistes International Management (AIM) read: "John Daly’s manager informed us over the weekend that John will be going in to hospital at the end of May or early June for surgery on his knee, therefore due to the recovery period we are unable to go ahead as planned with our event in East Kilbride on Friday 28th July.
"All tickets will be refunded over the next few days, please allow up to 7 working days for this to reach your account/card. We are sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause but this it out with our control. Thank you for your understand and co-operation."
The American shocked the world of golf when he powered his way to the 1991 PGA Championship title on his Major debut, but he proved it was no fluke, going on to capture the 1995 Open at St Andrews, overcoming Costantino Rocca in a playoff. He is one of golf's most colourful characters and remains a fan favourite whenever he tees it up.
After a bright first round at last year's PGA Championship, during which he held the solo lead briefly, Daly was spotted in Hooters before heading to a nearby casino to try his luck on the slot machines. A unique outlook that sets him apart from his peers.
Now featuring mainly on the PGA Tour Champions, Daly has struggled physically in recent years and is now preparing for another operation on his knee. In 2019, he was approved the use of a cart for the PGA Championship because of arthritis in his right knee that left him unable to walk more than six holes.
Tickets for his guest appearance had sold out and included a two-course lunch, a Q&A and a photo opportunity with the man himself.
