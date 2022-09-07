Javier Ballesteros Issues Statement Calling Hero Cup 'An Exact Copy Of The Seve Trophy'
The Spaniard is unhappy that the Seve Trophy has been re-launched under a new name
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Seve Ballesteros' son Javier has released a statement to show his disappointment at the new Hero Cup GB&I vs Continental Europe match being launched, calling it "an exact copy of The Seve Trophy."
The former Seve Trophy was a GB&I vs Continental Europe match play contest organised by the European Tour that was last played in 2013. The Seve Trophy is somewhat returning in January with the newly-launched Hero Cup, but Ballesteros' son appears to be unhappy that the name has changed.
"We believe our Dad deserves something better from The European Tour," Javier said. His sister Carmen also expressed her unhappiness, tweeting: "VERY DISSAPOINTED and ZERO respect. Nothing else to add."
Javier Ballesteros statement:
"There's a lot being discussed around the "new" match play event announced by The European Tour and this is what happened:
Last October an ET [DP World Tour] player came to me to say that European Tour was thinking about bringing Seve Trophy back (I was very happy to hear this).
I heard nothing more about it until only one day before the announcement was made, when ET contacted me to let me know there was a "new" match play event - being this an exact copy of The Seve Trophy - and wanted my Dad "to be involved in some way". We obviously said NO. We don't want anything out of this, but only The Seve Trophy back, not a copy of it.
"We believe our Dad deserves something better from The European Tour, given the unconditional support he always gave to The European Tour and the legacy he left behind."
Statement about the “new” match play event announced by The European Tour. #SeveTrophy pic.twitter.com/U201BA6shdSeptember 7, 2022
Europe's 2018 victorious Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said the Seve Trophy being renamed was "an issue."
"So the Vivendi trophy has been renamed the Hero Cup and that’s an issue," the Dane wrote on Twitter. "It would be great to have Seve’s name on it but commercially it’s important to Hero that it has this name. I’m sure we as a tour will celebrate the great man during the event as we always do."
There were eight editions of the Seve Trophy between 2000 and 2013, with GB&I winning six and Europe winning two.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Sunscreen For Golf 2022
Our guide to the best sunscreen for golf covers creams and sprays that offer convenient protection when playing in the sunshine
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
'I Just Can't Stand Them Being Here' - Lowry On Certain LIV Golf Players At Wentworth
The former Open champion said some LIV players are disruptive and take the spotlight away from the BMW PGA Championship
By Jeff Kimber • Published