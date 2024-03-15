Jack Nicklaus Thinks PGA Tour Is 'Pretty Darn Good Right Now' Despite LIV Challenge

The great Jack Nicklaus says he'd like to see the best players playing each other more often in golf's future - but also insists that the PGA Tour structure "is pretty darn good right now."

Along with Arnold Palmer, Nicklaus was the architect of the PGA Tour back in 1968 when they broke away from the PGA of America.

The current LIV Golf and Saudi PIF situation is the biggest split to happen in the sport since Nicklaus helped start the PGA Tour, but the 18-time Major champion sees a crucial difference.

Nicklaus says the change he brought about in golf was more peaceful than the current saga with LIV Golf challenging the PGA Tour in what has so far been a pretty hostile battle.

"We tried to do it in the best interests of the game," Nicklaus told Live from The Players Championship on Golf Channel.

"The PGA of America is who we separated from, but when we formed the Policy Board we had three PGA of America executives on the board so they had a big say in things.

"We didn't want to break away from them as the game, we just felt that players should control their own destiny, and they have been now for the last 56 years."

Nicklaus, the only three-time winner of The Players Championship, has been in attendance at TPC Sawgrass this week for the 50th running of the event.

And while appearing on the TV broadcast he also gave his views on the current PGA Tour, which despite getting plenty of criticism, Nicklaus feels is in good shape.

Legend of the game Jack Nicklaus makes an appearance at the 50th Players Championship ⛳ pic.twitter.com/El769W0mBQMarch 14, 2024 See more

Nicklaus agrees that he would like to see the best players playing more often than in just the four Majors as of right now, but also thinks the PGA Tour structure is doing well to unearth new stars.

“We've got a few issues we’ve got to clean up right now," Nicklaus added. "But I would always like to see the best players in the world play together.

"They do at the Major championships right now to a certain degree, a few of the LIV players go there but not very many as only the ones who’ve qualified for them get in.

"I think the PGA Tour’s schedule is fantastic. Now being able to play the signature tournaments but also the tournament they're building in between, they're building new stars, giving new people the opportunity to move up in the rankings.

"I think the PGA structure is pretty darn good right now."