'I'm As Close As I've Ever Been' - McIlroy Feels Close To Ending Major Drought

Rory McIlroy says he's "as close as I've ever been" to winning a fifth Major as he prepares to return to Royal Liverpool where he won the Open Championship nine years ago.

That superb victory at Hoylake in 2014 was followed by the PGA Championship as McIlroy won back-to-back Majors to start what looked like being a period of dominance.

However, almost a decade later and he's still stuck on four Majors after a series of near misses - with one of the biggest questions returning to Royal Liverpool being whether the Northern Irishman can finally end his drought.

"I'm as close as I've ever been, really," McIlroy said of his Major chances. "My consistency in the performances, especially in the Majors over the last couple years is way better than it has been over the last few years."

Last year's Open at St Andrews and last month's US Open are two that got away, but McIlroy is trying to stay positive that he's getting closer.

"I'm really pleased at that but at the same time, having had a really good chance at St Andrews; having a really good chance in LA a few weeks ago.

"I need to keep putting myself in those positions obviously and the more times I go through them whether it be St Andrews or LA, and just gaining that experience.

"You know, all of that stuff, even though I'm not getting the wins, it's going to stand by me for whenever I get myself in position again."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it's likely that McIlroy will be involved again at Hoylake since he's had top 10 finishes in six of his last seven Majors showing his consistency at this level.

The 34-year-old is also keen to stress he doesn't feel like any scar tissue has built up from not quite being able to close out the US Open in Los Angeles.

"I don't think so," he insisted. "The one nice thing about the US Open a few weeks ago is I had to play golf the week after.

"I didn't have to, but it was nice to play the week after at the Travelers because then you're not really dwelling on it, right. You have to get right back in the saddle and go all over again. There has not been much dwelling on anything.

"I was really happy with my performance. I thought I stuck to my game plan really well. I know my game is in good shape so, I'm excited about that."