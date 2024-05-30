How To Set Up The Ultimate Match Play League
Match Play World can set up your match play league draw to ensure a fun and fair competition
Are you looking for the ultimate Match Play draw to play at your club, in a competitive league or with your best golfing pals?
The Match Play World cloud-based service has been designed to make running knockout match play events easier and features a new Match Play Matrix® format where every player plays every single round.
The Match Play Matrix keeps everyone involved and allows them to improve their position in every round, even if they lose to a hot player in the first match.
Jeopardy is built into every round and even if you lose your first game you can still finish second. However, if you win your first game you can still finish next to last!
The Match Play Matrix does this by solving the elimination problem. Certain tournaments have tried to do this with group stages, but that can lead to uneven matches, dead games, repeat fixtures and winners who have not got a 100% record.
The Match Play Matrix solves the elimination problem by ensuring that:
- Every player plays every round
- Champion is undefeated with a 100% record
- No dead games
- Every match is equal between opponents with the same record
- It is impossible to play the same opponent twice
The Match Play Matrix format has been approved by international professional tours and proven in amateur events over the last two years.
As well as the competitive benefits of the format, players' feedback has been positive due to the social benefits, the chance to play more courses and being part of a season-long competition.
The Match Play World site also aims to make the running of Knockout and Matrix match play events simpler for clubs, societies or groups of friends who want a cost effective and easy to use online match play draw.
Through Match Play World, event organisers can invite participants to view the draw, contact opponents, submit results and even add a Match Play Moments report online.
Organisers can also use the automatic reminder function to send reminders for unplayed matches for a time saving experience.
Founder Martin Hopley has played match play events at elite amateur level in golf and rugby, and used his 25 year experience in sports digital media to create Match Play World: ‘I am delighted to share the Match Play Matrix format with the sporting world as I have had so many positive comments from governing bodies, tours and event organisers in golf, tennis and rugby sevens, to name but a few.
"Not only does it solve the issues around match play events in professional sport, but it also brings extra social benefits to amateur events too.”
“Match play is a much more enjoyable and socially competitive form of sport that brings the best out of people in any event.
"Having organised many such events over the years, I hope Match Play World makes creating and administering these events easier and more enjoyable for everyone.”
For more details visit www.MatchPlayWorld.com
