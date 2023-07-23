How Does The Open Championship Prize Money Compare To Other Sports?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The winner of The Open at Royal Liverpool this year will take home a whopping $3m first prize (approximately £2.3m), which is a record for golf’s oldest Major Championship.

Since the 1860s, The Open's purse has risen from £10 To $16.5m. It’s the Claret Jug that everyone wants, but there’s no hiding the fact that the players can also earn themselves a very healthy payday on the links this week.

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers, prior to the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake.

"While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.

"We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.”

Today’s elite Tour professionals can earn vast sums of money, especially those who have moved to LIV, where the prize funds dwarf most professional tournaments around the globe.

This isn’t breaking news, but how does the Open Championship prize money compare to some of the biggest purses and first prizes in other individual sports?

Prize Money In Other Sports

Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prize funds in golf have never been bigger. Today's best players, and even those further down the world rankings, have a licence to print money.

The biggest names in boxing also fight for eye-watering sums. Away from the ring, only really tennis comes close to matching golf in terms of prize money, with the men's and women's champions at Wimbledon earlier this month both receiving £2.35m.