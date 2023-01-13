Hero Cup 2023 Live Stream

The Hero Cup is designed as a warm up for the Ryder Cup and 2023 European captain Luke Donald will oversee the event as he aims to reclaim the trophy Europe last won in 2018 under the leadership of Thomas Bjorn.

The event will pit 10 players from Great Britain and Ireland up against 10 from Continental Europe and the teams have been finalized as you can see below.

The event will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club between January 13-15 and format wise, on Friday, there is one session of fourballs. This is followed by two sessions of foursomes on Saturday and finally 10 singles matches on Sunday.

Great Britain and Ireland Hero Cup Team

Tommy Fleetwod (captain)

Ewen Ferguson

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Seamus Power

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Matt Wallace

Richard Mansell.

Continental Europe Hero Cup team

Francesco Molinari (captain)

Thomas Detry

Rasmus Hojgaard

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Alex Noren

Victor Perez

Thomas Peters

Sepp Straka

Antoine Rozner.

Hero Cup Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2023 Hero Cup

All times EST

Friday, January 13: 2am-8am (Golf Channel)

Saturday, January 14: 2am-8am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, January 15: 1.30am-7am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2023 Hero Cup

Friday, January 13: 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, January 14: 6am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, January 15: 6.30am-12pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Hero Cup

Friday, January 13: 7pm-12am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, January 14: 7pm-12am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, January 15: 7pm-1am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Hawaii here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.