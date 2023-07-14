Harrington Will Change His Schedule To Improve Ryder Cup Chances
Padraig Harrington says he'll change his summer schedule and play in Europe if Luke Donald says he's genuinely in the mix for a Ryder Cup place
Padraig Harrington says he’ll change his schedule and play some events in Europe this summer if he’s genuinely in contention for being in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team.
The 51-year-old was Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last time out as Team USA earned a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits, but he could just be playing his way into the side to help avenge that loss himself in Rome.
The Irishman has been a different man since turning 50 and starting on the PGA Tour Champions circuit - already winning five times – and being sharpened up has also allowed him to compete well in the Majors.
And after shooting 67-66 at the Scottish Open, calls for Harrington to get a Ryder Cup wildcard will only increase – especially if he continues this form into the Open at Royal Liverpool.
Harrington was gearing up for the trip to Hoylake before planning to go back to America – but he’ll speak with Donald and if the skipper says he’s in the mix he’ll change his schedule to play some DP World Tour events in Europe to prove his worth.
“We’ll see more after these couple of weeks, but this is the best I’ve played these last two rounds, tee to green, in a long time,” Harrington told Sky Sports at The Renaissance Club.
“I’ve been playing better, getting better and doing things better. The Champions Tour has got me focused better and I’ve started putting better.
“Now this week, with an eye on next week I was trying to get my head in the right place for next Thursday and I seem to have managed to do that a week early.
“So I’m in a nice place, I’ll see how I play over the next two weeks then have a chat with Luke and if necessary I’ll change my schedule and come back and play a few in Europe.
“My intention was to go play some Champions Tour events but if I’m genuinely in contention then I’m prepared to make the effort and change my schedule and come back and prove it.”
Donald in all likelihood has eight of his team locked down with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry all expected to play.
The four remaining spots though look wide open with a host of rookies battling it out – so Donald may well consider the experience of a former captain and three-time Major champion as a welcome addition.
