Hankley Common Golf Course Under Threat From 'Major Incident' Wildfire

The hot weather over the past few weeks in the UK has been causing havoc, with fires breaking out and restrictions being put in place. On Sunday, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service were notified of a fire breaking out in Hankley Common, resulting in the services declaring a major incident.

Just after lunchtime, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open. We have several fire engines in attendance. There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area. Windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors. More info to follow."

The fire was so bad that members of the nearby golf course were forced to abandon their games, with one member explaining that they had to walk in after four holes following the warning.

Prayers to all fire fights at Hankley Common today. Hope the course holds up too 🙏🏼 #hankleycommon #hankleycommonfire pic.twitter.com/ANsrgy3CHxJuly 24, 2022

⚠️We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open. We have several fire engines in attendance. There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors. More info to follow.July 24, 2022

According to those in the West London area, the smoke from the fire has reached all the way to Heathrow Airport, with the very warm, dry and windy conditions not helping the situation.

One Twitter user, who lives 40 miles away in Sunbury-on-Thames, captured a photo from their flat, with the smoke being clearly visible from the window. It also isn't the first fire that has been reported this week, with the record temperatures causing wildfires and havoc all over London.

The temperatures also mean that many golf clubs have implemented restrictions, with some enforcing smoking bans on the golf course, something that people may remember happened in 2018, when dozens of golf courses in the UK notified members that smoking wasn't allowed while the heatwave continued.

Large #wildfire in Hankley Common, West Surrey which has been declared a major incident.Smoke has reached as far as Heathrow airport.The very warm, dry & windy conditions of recent isn't helping the situation in any way.#ukweather #firepic.twitter.com/2KFxexllrNJuly 24, 2022

Smoke from Hankley Common fire 40 miles away as seen in Sunbury-on-Thames pic.twitter.com/nfp23UoEaIJuly 24, 2022

Such is the heatwave that the UK is going through now, a number of courses have adapted their opening and working times, with some golf clubs closing altogether because the high temperatures are a health and safety hazard to their staff and members.