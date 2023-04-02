Greg Norman Issued Subpoena For Documents In Jack Nicklaus Lawsuit
According to a report in the Miami Herald, Norman has been asked to provide documents around his Washington Post article from June 2022
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Just under a year since revealing that he was offered "in excess of $100m by the Saudis" to be the face of LIV Golf, Jack Nicklaus is back in the news but, this time around, involving a subpoena that has been delivered to current LIV CEO, Greg Norman.
First reported by the Miami Herald (opens in new tab), Norman, who took on the role of CEO in 2021, was issued a subpoena for documents by the Nicklaus Companies in a case in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on the 20th March.
According to the subpoena, the Nicklaus Companies, the Plaintiff, would like any and all documentation in regard to a Washington Post article on the 5th June 2022, which was titled “The Shark Is on The Attack Again.” The specific interest refers to the section of the article that notes that the LIV Golf League “had his blessing", referring to Nicklaus giving his support to the Saudi-backed series.
What's more, in the request, the subpoena asks for all documentation that Jack Nicklaus, the Nicklaus family or their agents communicated with LIV Golf, but no direct testimony. The last thing to note is that Norman must reportedly provide the requested documents no later than 20 days after service, with the date of service not currently known.
Certainly, it's been a busy time for Nicklaus and court cases. Back in May, a former business partner of Nicklaus, Howard Milstein, filed a lawsuit against the 18-time Major winner for "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company."
Seven months later though, a supreme court judge in New York ruled in Nicklaus' favour, allowing him to use his famous name for future golf course design projects, with the judge also ruling that the 83-year-old can compete against his former company for golf course design work and other business, but not commercial endorsements, pending a full trial.
The American has previously given his thought on the LIV Golf League and, back in March on Sir Nick Faldo's new podcast, Nicklaus stated that: “I don’t fault the guys who have gone to LIV. You have to make a choice between playing golf for a short period time, for a lot of money, to put away for your family, or you have the loyalty to play regular golf, then the senior tour and into retirement."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'First Time I’d Ever Left Augusta Happy' - McIlroy On Memorable Masters Final Round
Speaking to The Telegraph, McIlroy revealed that his final round 64 in 2022, was the first time he had left the event happy
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rose Zhang Wins Augusta National Women's Amateur In Dramatic Playoff
The World No.1 Amateur defeated Jenny Bae at the second playoff hole to keep up her incredible run of form
By Matt Cradock • Published