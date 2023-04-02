Greg Norman Issued Subpoena For Documents In Jack Nicklaus Lawsuit

Just under a year since revealing that he was offered "in excess of $100m by the Saudis" to be the face of LIV Golf, Jack Nicklaus is back in the news but, this time around, involving a subpoena that has been delivered to current LIV CEO, Greg Norman.

First reported by the Miami Herald (opens in new tab), Norman, who took on the role of CEO in 2021, was issued a subpoena for documents by the Nicklaus Companies in a case in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on the 20th March.

Nicklaus and Norman chat during the 2000 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the subpoena, the Nicklaus Companies, the Plaintiff, would like any and all documentation in regard to a Washington Post article on the 5th June 2022, which was titled “The Shark Is on The Attack Again.” The specific interest refers to the section of the article that notes that the LIV Golf League “had his blessing", referring to Nicklaus giving his support to the Saudi-backed series.

What's more, in the request, the subpoena asks for all documentation that Jack Nicklaus, the Nicklaus family or their agents communicated with LIV Golf, but no direct testimony. The last thing to note is that Norman must reportedly provide the requested documents no later than 20 days after service, with the date of service not currently known.

Certainly, it's been a busy time for Nicklaus and court cases. Back in May, a former business partner of Nicklaus, Howard Milstein, filed a lawsuit against the 18-time Major winner for "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company."

Nicklaus was reportedly offered over $100m to "do the job probably similar to the one that Greg (Norman) is doing,” (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven months later though, a supreme court judge in New York ruled in Nicklaus' favour, allowing him to use his famous name for future golf course design projects, with the judge also ruling that the 83-year-old can compete against his former company for golf course design work and other business, but not commercial endorsements, pending a full trial.

The American has previously given his thought on the LIV Golf League and, back in March on Sir Nick Faldo's new podcast, Nicklaus stated that: “I don’t fault the guys who have gone to LIV. You have to make a choice between playing golf for a short period time, for a lot of money, to put away for your family, or you have the loyalty to play regular golf, then the senior tour and into retirement."